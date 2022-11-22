VW Golf R Goes Back to Rear-Engine, Beetle-Style ‘Basics’ With Ferrari CGI Twist

Now that the 2023 Honda Civic Type R is finally on sale in the United States, Hot Hatch enthusiasts are ravishing the segment with novel ideas. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
Naturally, the first order of business was for someone to pit the 2023 Honda Civic Type R against its predecessor, then also against a bundle of competitors, such as the Ford Focus RS and VW Golf R Mk8, and all at once. Now, the latter – which was incapable of winning all the envisioned races, might want to have its revenge.
And, with a little help from across the alternate universe of virtual automotive artists, it could also challenge to a track encounter some rear- and mid-engine supercars in the process. But only after someone, somehow, manages to build this project that is currently (and sadly) merely wishful thinking.
So, meet the UK-based 3D automotive concept artist better known as “AVANTÉ DESIGN” (aka avante.design_ on social media), who recently has decided to do a bonkers VW Golf R creation after previously working on an ensemble introduction of the all-new ‘R36 Nissan Skyline GT-R.’ Now, though, the pixel master’s attention is fully on Old Continent shenanigans.
Starting with the wild and crazy, and bonkers and incredible, and ‘insert other adjectives here’ VW Golf R. The slammed attitude and the extreme widebody aerodynamic kit are just a small part of the CGI equation because the author also wanted this Volkswagen to go back to the Beetle roots, so we are now also dealing with a rear-engined Golf R.
Additionally, the ‘meager’ 315-hp 2.0-liter TSI turbo direct-injection gasoline engine has been abandoned in favor of something a little more exotic. So, how does a Volkswagen Golf R Mk8 sound with a rear-engine Ferrari swap? Pretty darn cool, right?
And, with a little help from across the alternate universe of virtual automotive artists, it could also challenge to a track encounter some rear- and mid-engine supercars in the process. But only after someone, somehow, manages to build this project that is currently (and sadly) merely wishful thinking.
So, meet the UK-based 3D automotive concept artist better known as “AVANTÉ DESIGN” (aka avante.design_ on social media), who recently has decided to do a bonkers VW Golf R creation after previously working on an ensemble introduction of the all-new ‘R36 Nissan Skyline GT-R.’ Now, though, the pixel master’s attention is fully on Old Continent shenanigans.
Starting with the wild and crazy, and bonkers and incredible, and ‘insert other adjectives here’ VW Golf R. The slammed attitude and the extreme widebody aerodynamic kit are just a small part of the CGI equation because the author also wanted this Volkswagen to go back to the Beetle roots, so we are now also dealing with a rear-engined Golf R.
Additionally, the ‘meager’ 315-hp 2.0-liter TSI turbo direct-injection gasoline engine has been abandoned in favor of something a little more exotic. So, how does a Volkswagen Golf R Mk8 sound with a rear-engine Ferrari swap? Pretty darn cool, right?