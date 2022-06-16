Volvo, The Local Project Meets the Travel and Leisure Needs of Urban Nomads

A new tiny home design idea catering to the minimalist needs of urban nomads comes from a Swedish interior designer in collaboration with Volvo Cars and it’s fittingly called Volvo, The Local Project.
The tiny living trend has picked up pace lately, with more and more people adopting a minimalist lifestyle and investing in campers, RVs, and tiny houses. The idea of living a comfortable life in a tiny space in remote locations has become very alluring even to youngsters.
This younger generation of urban nomads might be interested in Oscar Holm Wastesson’s solution for travel and leisure, though this is just a concept that might never become reality. Wastesson worked on this project during his studies at Umea Institute of Design and he drew inspiration from the Swedish automotive giant Volvo to create the interiors and optimally use the limited space available.
The vision for The Local Project was to create a balanced lifestyle that combines urban and rural life and it shows how micromobility could look like in the future.
The project is basically a camper plus cabin combo composed of two elements: a light edition camper van as the base (ideally a Volvo model with a compact footprint) and a shared cabin network that can be stationed at various locations.
So, with this contraption, you could have all the posh amenities that currently tie you to the city life in a room on wheels you can take with you wherever your destination might be. This way, residents won’t miss their luxury homes when stationed in a rural location.
Inside the vehicle, the designer included a double seat for a couple in the cockpit, along with a luxurious bedroom at the back which can easily be flipped to double as an office space when needed, embodying the Volvo mission of freedom to move. All furniture pieces are neutral grey and beige colors.
Though this idea might never come to fruition, the cabin-camper combo aims to inspire people to go out, explore their surroundings and roam more freely.
