Victorian-Style Campervan with Mahogany Interior Will Take You Back in Time

Entering the 2012 Vauxhall Movano two-berth campervan, it’s like stepping inside a museum that exhibits pieces from the Victorian era. From furniture to decor to atmosphere, everything seems to evoke that time in history.
Although the 2012 Vauxhall Movano has undergone a complete Victorian-style conversion, travelers will find inside everything they need for a comfortable life on the road, even if it’s full-time or just for the occasional time off.
Living in such a campervan gives you the possibility to change the scenery whenever you feel like it, and it also gives you the illusion of time-traveling. But only partially, as once you take a closer look at what it has to offer, you realize you’re very much in the 21st century.
campervan comes with off-grid capabilities - two solar panels capable of producing a total of 520W feeding solar power into a 220-amp battery, which provides energy for 14 LED lights, two TV points, one voltmeter, and six USB ports.
Now let’s take a look at its stunning interior, mainly characterized by rich, dark colors and intricately designed woodwork. You step inside from a lovely deep red, wooden door featuring a cast iron crittal window the owner says might be from the 1930’s.
Inside, most of the vintage pieces used in the build are in mahogany, made out of five mahogany wardrobes and a huge mahogany linen press, which was used for materials. Said linen press was put to good use when building the water closet door, the fridge unit door, and a panel for the fireplace.
Yeah, you read that well, there is also a fireplace inside, and it might just be the statement piece in the entire van. It is a vintage wood-burning stove called Queenie, which is capable of providing enough heat to make the van warm when necessary. The mantelpiece is just as stunning and was created from an old dresser.
The living space is dominated by a deep burgundy U-shaped lounge, which can be turned into an L-shaped sofa when the door is fully open to allow you to take in the surrounding views.
As for the rest of the van, burgundy and cream tapestry line the walls. The same material can be seen on the curtains, which have tie-backs made from leftover fabric from the beautiful lounge.
The polished wood floors and vintage light fixtures demonstrate the attention to detail put into this conversion and complete its overall elegant look. The van offers plenty of storage space, with 10 top lockers, a mahogany four-drawer chest, five mahogany wardrobes, and more.
Its owner also included a vintage writing bureau, for those times when you have to work from home.
That vintage Queenie stove and a diesel heater work together to provide warmth during cold periods. Moreover, the Vauxhall has also been insulated under the floor, above the ceiling, and behind all walls.
The sleeping nook is at the back of the van and features a generous double bed, with even more storage above it.
If the nomad in you has a hidden passion for the Victorian, this Vauxhall conversion might just be perfect for your mobile living needs. You can make it yours for £38,000 ($46,100/44,230 Euro)!
Although the 2012 Vauxhall Movano has undergone a complete Victorian-style conversion, travelers will find inside everything they need for a comfortable life on the road, even if it’s full-time or just for the occasional time off.
Living in such a campervan gives you the possibility to change the scenery whenever you feel like it, and it also gives you the illusion of time-traveling. But only partially, as once you take a closer look at what it has to offer, you realize you’re very much in the 21st century.
campervan comes with off-grid capabilities - two solar panels capable of producing a total of 520W feeding solar power into a 220-amp battery, which provides energy for 14 LED lights, two TV points, one voltmeter, and six USB ports.
Now let’s take a look at its stunning interior, mainly characterized by rich, dark colors and intricately designed woodwork. You step inside from a lovely deep red, wooden door featuring a cast iron crittal window the owner says might be from the 1930’s.
Inside, most of the vintage pieces used in the build are in mahogany, made out of five mahogany wardrobes and a huge mahogany linen press, which was used for materials. Said linen press was put to good use when building the water closet door, the fridge unit door, and a panel for the fireplace.
Yeah, you read that well, there is also a fireplace inside, and it might just be the statement piece in the entire van. It is a vintage wood-burning stove called Queenie, which is capable of providing enough heat to make the van warm when necessary. The mantelpiece is just as stunning and was created from an old dresser.
The living space is dominated by a deep burgundy U-shaped lounge, which can be turned into an L-shaped sofa when the door is fully open to allow you to take in the surrounding views.
As for the rest of the van, burgundy and cream tapestry line the walls. The same material can be seen on the curtains, which have tie-backs made from leftover fabric from the beautiful lounge.
The polished wood floors and vintage light fixtures demonstrate the attention to detail put into this conversion and complete its overall elegant look. The van offers plenty of storage space, with 10 top lockers, a mahogany four-drawer chest, five mahogany wardrobes, and more.
Its owner also included a vintage writing bureau, for those times when you have to work from home.
That vintage Queenie stove and a diesel heater work together to provide warmth during cold periods. Moreover, the Vauxhall has also been insulated under the floor, above the ceiling, and behind all walls.
The sleeping nook is at the back of the van and features a generous double bed, with even more storage above it.
If the nomad in you has a hidden passion for the Victorian, this Vauxhall conversion might just be perfect for your mobile living needs. You can make it yours for £38,000 ($46,100/44,230 Euro)!