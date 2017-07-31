Volvo S50 Trademarked, Could It Be For a Four-Door Coupe?

More on this:

1 2018 Volvo XC40 Rear End Briefly Shows Up on Automaker’s German Website

2 2018 Volvo XC40 Official Teaser Reveals Absolutely Nothing, Debut Imminent

3 Polestar’s First Model As A Standalone Brand Could Be A “600 bhp Coupe”

4 Volvo XC60 T8 Goes Up to 421 PS after Polestar Tune, Electric Range Unchanged

5 All Volvo Models To Be Electrified By 2019, Five EVs Incoming