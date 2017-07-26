2018 Volvo XC40 Rear End Briefly Shows Up on Automaker’s German Website

The first Volvo to ride on the newly developed Compact Modular Architecture
is front-wheel-drive by nature and all-wheel-drive by choice. From the teaser, it’s easy to notice a pair of familiar taillights and a tailgate that mirrors the design of the SPA-based XC60 and XC90 premium sport utility vehicles.
Two trapezoidal exhaust tips, plenty of black plastic cladding, and a roof spoiler are easily distinguishable from the low-resolution photo, and the rest remains to be shown at a later date. All in all, the XC40 looks promising for what it tries to be. More to the point, it’s Volvo’s weapon of choice against the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, and Jaguar’s all-new E-Pace
.
Hailed as a fresh and vibrant take on the crossover, the XC40
is aimed squarely at the youngest of prospective customers. That’s a target group Volvo definitely needs if the Swedish automaker intends to boost sales and profitability. With all due respect, Volvo’s plot can be classified as a sure bet because the soon-to-be-revealed XC40 will be priced accordingly to its size.
Inspired by the 40.1 Concept, the CMA-based XC40 will be available in Europe with a choice of three- and four-cylinder turbocharged engines. A plug-in hybrid drivetrain known as T5 Twin Engine is on the cards too. As far as the interior is concerned, the newcomer will mirror the cabin design
of its bigger brothers. But in comparison to the eight-speed automatic-only XC60 and XC90, the XC40 will be offered with a six-speed manual transmission.
The 40 Series family can only grow larger from here on in, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. Volvo is commited to put its entire lineup through the mild-hybrid treatement in a few years' time. What's more, an EV is in the pipeline. The standalone Polestar division
has a few tricks up its sleeve as well.
@mkilz managed to catch this picture of the supposed new XC40 on the German Volvo Cars website. Looks like a mistake of Volvo Cars since the picture was removed quickly after.
