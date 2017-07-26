autoevolution

2018 Volvo XC40 Rear End Briefly Shows Up on Automaker’s German Website

26 Jul 2017
by
It won’t be long until Volvo drops the second teaser for the all-new XC40, but the automaker’s German website couldn’t keep its excitement in check. And thus, say hello to the hindmost part of the compact crossover Volvo will debut at IAA 2017 this September!
The first Volvo to ride on the newly developed Compact Modular Architecture is front-wheel-drive by nature and all-wheel-drive by choice. From the teaser, it’s easy to notice a pair of familiar taillights and a tailgate that mirrors the design of the SPA-based XC60 and XC90 premium sport utility vehicles.

Two trapezoidal exhaust tips, plenty of black plastic cladding, and a roof spoiler are easily distinguishable from the low-resolution photo, and the rest remains to be shown at a later date. All in all, the XC40 looks promising for what it tries to be. More to the point, it’s Volvo’s weapon of choice against the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, and Jaguar’s all-new E-Pace.

Hailed as a fresh and vibrant take on the crossover, the XC40 is aimed squarely at the youngest of prospective customers. That’s a target group Volvo definitely needs if the Swedish automaker intends to boost sales and profitability. With all due respect, Volvo’s plot can be classified as a sure bet because the soon-to-be-revealed XC40 will be priced accordingly to its size.

Inspired by the 40.1 Concept, the CMA-based XC40 will be available in Europe with a choice of three- and four-cylinder turbocharged engines. A plug-in hybrid drivetrain known as T5 Twin Engine is on the cards too. As far as the interior is concerned, the newcomer will mirror the cabin design of its bigger brothers. But in comparison to the eight-speed automatic-only XC60 and XC90, the XC40 will be offered with a six-speed manual transmission.

The 40 Series family can only grow larger from here on in, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. Volvo is commited to put its entire lineup through the mild-hybrid treatement in a few years' time. What's more, an EV is in the pipeline. The standalone Polestar division has a few tricks up its sleeve as well.


 

