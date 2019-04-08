Volkswagen Transporter 6.1 Panel Van Presented, Double Cab Pickup To Follow

Following the Multivan 6.1, Volkswagen is much obliged to reveal the Transporter 6.1 as a panel van. Not long now, the double cab pickup will be added to the range, furthering the appeal of the light commercial vehicle.
The best-selling van in history levels up with more technologies than ever before, overshadowing the competition with an electric option. The Transporter EV was co-developed with ABT, offering 112 PS from a front-mounted electric motor and more than 400 kilometers of range under the New European Driving Cycle.
The 77.6-kWh battery is one thing, but the payload of “almost 1.2 tonnes” is the more impressive characteristic of this model. Nevertheless, switching from NEDC to WLTP will take its toll on driving range, relegating the Transporter EV to urban environments.
As far as internal combustion is concerned, the 2.0 TDI four-cylinder turbo diesel is the culprit. The most efficient engine makes do with 90 PS (66 kW) while the 199 PS (146 kW) tops the range. 4Motion all-wheel drive and a dual-clutch transmission are also available.
Now available with the MIB3 modular infotainment matrix, the Transporter 6.1 can be had with an integrated SIM card that offers 24/7 connectivity to the Internet, web-based functions, and numerous services. Value for money? Volkswagen says it has been “significantly enhanced” by the mid-cycle refresh, which features electric windows, electrically adjustable heated wing mirrors, H7 headlights, central locking, and LED interior lights from the get-go.
Customers interested in the most affordable Transporter are also treated to the Composition Audio system and Bluetooth connectivity. A separate cargo locking space comes standard in the panel van and Kombi with bulkhead, allowing the cargo compartment to be locked up separately.
The redesigned cabin of the LCV now includes a 230-volt electric socket by the driver’s side, under-seat loading function for the passenger-side bench seat, and so forth. What is described as “the perfect vehicle for every purpose and a solution for every individual transport challenge” further ups the ante with new safety and driver-assist systems.
Just to name a few of them, Volkswagen switched from hydraulic to electro-mechanical power steering in order to integrate Lane Assist and Park Assist. The Road Sign Display function, Cross Wind Assist, Rear Traffic Alert, and Trailer Assist are also noteworthy.
