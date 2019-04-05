Ralph Nader made waves with the best-selling Unsafe at Any Speed in 1965, and the U.S. automotive industry and government were forced to make changes for the better. Following pressure from Congress, legislation was passed in 1966, creating the Department of Transportation. Fast-forward to 1970 and the Highway Safety Act expanded the scope of the NHTSA to include consumer information programs.

On a related note, Volkswagen now offers an alternative to the Golf GTI that happens to be cheaper than the Golf GTI. The This is how the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration went on to crash-test cars and trucks in order to save lives, changing the perception and car-buying habits of prospective customers. Fast-forward to 2019, and Volvo is no longer the only automaker who likes to wax lyrical about safety.Even Volkswagen, which is still hampered down by the Dieselgate scandal, took things up a notch. The 2019 Jetta stands as a prime example, the cheapest Volkswagen available in the United States. Priced at $18,745 excluding destination and equipped with lots of standard features from the get-go, the Jetta also happens to be one of the safest cars on the market.The NHTSA awarded it no fewer than five stars for overall safety, bringing the Jetta into the same club as the Golf, Passat, and Atlas. Available driver-assistance systems include, Lane Assist, Light Assist, Front Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Traffic Alert.It should be mentioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration doesn’t crash-test vehicles as thoroughly as the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, but nevertheless, the results don’t lie. The NHTSA provides ratings for front, side, and rollover crashes, and the Jetta aced all of them."Volkswagen is delighted that the Jetta, our best-selling model, has earned the highest safety rating from the government - providing further validation that Volkswagen vehicles are among the safest vehicles in the industry," commented Derrick Hatami, executive vice president of sales, marketing, and after-sales. After so many lies as part of Dieselgate, isn’t it funny how the German automaker agrees with the U.S. government this time around?On a related note, Volkswagen now offers an alternative to the Golf GTI that happens to be cheaper than the Golf GTI. The Jetta GLI is how it’s called, and pricing starts at $25,995 for no fewer than 228 horsepower as opposed to 147 horsepower for the bone-stock model.