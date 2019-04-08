2021 Nissan Frontier "Could Come As Early As September 2020"

BMW Expecting “Significant Fine” from the EU for Colluding with VW and Daimler

Investigated for having ganged up with Volkswagen and Daimler to delay the implementation of clean-emissions technologies in recent years, BMW is gearing up for a severe financial storm in the coming months. 5 photos



In a series of statements released last week,



A financial impact is to be expected for BMW, as the group believes “that it is probable (more likely than not) that the EU Commission will issue a significant fine.”



“Therefore, following its review of the Statement of Objections, the BMW Group will recognise a provision, which is likely to exceed €1 billion,” said BMW in a statement on Friday.



“This effect will negatively impact the financial results in the first quarter of 2019. The company’s review of the Statement of Objections and the inspection of files will take some time. As a result, a final evaluation of the financial impact is currently not possible.”



The other two carmakers involved,



