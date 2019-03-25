autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Volkswagen to Lead European Battery Union

25 Mar 2019, 9:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
As 2019 marks the year all major car companies will begin the assault on the electric car market, efforts are being made across the industry to ensure the success of the EV offensive.
12 photos
Volkswagen Beetle Final EditionVolkswagen Beetle Final EditionVolkswagen Beetle Final EditionVolkswagen Beetle Final EditionVolkswagen Beetle Final Edition2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition
Volkswagen is the auto group behind the most ambitious plan in the industry when it comes to making electric vehicles the success story of the next decade. But whether that plan comes together or fails depends on the group’s ability to develop the adjacent industries.

With EV platforms and product roster already in place, battery production is currently the primary focus of Volkswagen. Last week, the Germans announced the creation of the European Battery Union, a consortium of companies aiming to “accumulate much broader know-how on battery cell production.”

Volkswagen will lead the consortium that comprises partners from seven EU states alongside a Swedish lithium-ion manufacturing company named Northvolt.

“Partners from research and industry in seven EU member states are joining forces in the European Battery Union consortium,” said Volkswagen in a statement.

“The comprehensive research collaboration will range from raw material production, to cell technology and cell production processes and through to recycling. The research activities will also focus on the development and engineering of plant technologies allowing sustainable, climate friendly and competitive battery cell production in the European Union.”

Northvolt is the same company that last year announced it is partnering with BMW and Belgium recycling group Umicore to develop “a complete and sustainable value chain for battery cells” in Europe. Northvolt is currently in the process of erecting Europe’s largest car battery plant in Sweden.

It’s not clear yet what is the connection between the European Battery Union (EBU) and the European Battery Alliance (EBA) launched in 2017 by the European Commission. EBA includes Northvolt as well, alongside EIT InnoEnergy, the European Investment Bank and Saft.
Volkswagen European Battery Union northvolt ebu EBA electric vehicle
press release
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Passat GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTE CompactVOLKSWAGEN PassatVOLKSWAGEN Passat CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTE MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat VariantVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat AlltrackVOLKSWAGEN Passat Alltrack MediumAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 