Volkswagen to Lead European Battery Union

As 2019 marks the year all major car companies will begin the assault on the electric car market, efforts are being made across the industry to ensure the success of the EV offensive.



With EV platforms and product roster already in place, battery production is currently the primary focus of Volkswagen. Last week, the Germans announced the creation of the European Battery Union, a consortium of companies aiming to “accumulate much broader know-how on battery cell production.”







“Partners from research and industry in seven EU member states are joining forces in the European Battery Union consortium,” said Volkswagen in a statement.



“The comprehensive research collaboration will range from raw material production, to cell technology and cell production processes and through to recycling. The research activities will also focus on the development and engineering of plant technologies allowing sustainable, climate friendly and competitive battery cell production in the European Union.”



Northvolt is the same company that last year announced it is partnering with BMW and Belgium recycling group Umicore to develop “a complete and sustainable value chain for battery cells” in Europe. Northvolt is currently in the process of erecting Europe’s largest car battery plant in Sweden.



Volkswagen is the auto group behind the most ambitious plan in the industry when it comes to making electric vehicles the success story of the next decade. But whether that plan comes together or fails depends on the group's ability to develop the adjacent industries.

