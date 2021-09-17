5 2022 Volkswagen GTI Starts at $30,540, Gets 241 HP Turbo and Standard Manual

Volkswagen Golf GTI Rendering Shows Retro-Futuristic Muscle Car Vibes

Funnily enough, those throwbacks also give it a distinct The GTI hasn't been the best hot hatch throughout all of these years - and it isn't right now - but it's always been the go-to option for anyone who wanted to play it safe. You didn't know if you were getting the best with the GTI, but you knew you were getting a good piece of machinery, and sometimes, that's all you can ask for.The current Volkswagen Golf GTI, for example - the Mark 8 - has its fair share of doubters. Even though its somewhat benign looks might have you believe at least some of the complaints are about its design, that's not necessarily the case. GTIs were never designed to look aggressive, which is probably one of the secrets behind the model's wide appeal.The attention to practicality was highlighted even further when Volkswagen decided to scrap the three-door version altogether, making the GTI just as useful as any other Golf . Add the automatic transmission, and there is virtually no reason not to use one as a daily driver, other perhaps than the price and maybe even the fuel consumption.Well, practical five-door hatchbacks, even of the hot variety, don't make for great rendering subjects, so Trubni89 decided to pay homage to the OG GTI by reverting to a three-door design. He didn't stop there, though, giving his creation a very coupe-like sloped roofline as well as obvious MK.1 GTI influences.Funnily enough, those throwbacks also give it a distinct Chevrolet Camaro vibe (it's probably the round headlights cut-off at the top). That, coupled with the aggressive front bumper and splitter as well as the flared arches, make the GTI seem a little bit confused about whether it wants to be a hot hatch or a mini-muscle car instead. Well, based on the determination its appearance exudes, we'd say that whatever it wants to be, it can do it.