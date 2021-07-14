2022 Volkswagen GTI Starts at $30,540, Gets 241 HP Turbo and Standard Manual

Volkswagen Reinforces How Crucial Its Unified Cell Will Be

Volkswagen has finally released pricing information for the all-new 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI. The 8th-gen hot hatch will be hitting the U.S. market from $29,545 plus $995 for destination, bringing the total up to $30,540. 38 photos



Besides the price, the other big news is power output. New GTI models will have the same output as the European ones at 241 hp and 273 pound-feet of torque (370 Nm). All of them are now built overseas, but we still found places where they gave us cheaper parts, like the taillights.



Even so, it's an interesting performance proposition. Three trim levels will be offered, and all of them will have a 6-speed manual available, which means you're not forced to buy the S model with cheaper seats like in previous model years. Even though it's basically an evolution of the old platform, the interior basically looks more like the



The standard Golf GTI S comes with 18-inch wheels, LED lights, DRLs, fogs, and tail lights. They've even thrown in puddle lamps. One less thing for you to mess around with!



The digital dash is the same 10.25-inch screen on all of them, but the S trim only has 8.25-inch infotainment whereas the other two have a 10-inch one. Regardless, wireless charging and ambient lighting come with the car, so that's cool.



Next up, the GTI SE will set you back $36.090 including shipping and comes with auto high beams, a Harman/Kardon 480-watt nine-speaker audio system and road sign recognition. Inside, you'll have to spend another $1,225 if you want leather.



Now, let's not kid ourselves. It's expensive. You can get a lot of Honda Accord for that money. Plus we remember how the 2015 Volkswagen GTI went for about $25,000. But such is the way inflation works, and there aren't many enthusiast cars that you can have for such little money.

