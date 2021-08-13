2022 Volkswagen GTI BBS Concept Puts '80s Vibes on Mk8 Golf GTI

Volkswagen's Golf GTI is a popular choice for tuning fans on both sides of the pond. The Mk8 Golf GTI should make no exception, and Volkswagen has already taken the first step in that direction. They teamed up with VW enthusiast Jamie Orr to obtain a retro-styled Mk Golf GTI.
The resulting VW GTI BBS Concept, a one-off, was inspired by another enthusiast build of a Mk2 GTI. According to VW' Sean Maynard, Enthusiast, and Motorsport Marketing Specialist, he saw a build made by Brock Bickford from Evansville, IN, back in 2019. He then learned that the project was done by Bickford with his daughter since she was just seven years old.
Inspired by the heartwarming story and his appreciation for the VW enthusiast community, Maynard contacted Jamie Orr, a Philadelphia-based VW aficionado, to personalize a 2022 VW Golf GTI. According to VW, Orr was impressed with the stock version of the car, so he left the engine, body, and interior as they left the factory.
With all those elements left in stock form, what is there to change? Well, Orr fitted the car with a set of BBS wheels. He went with the 19x9 Super RS model, which features the iconic waffle and hex pattern that made the German company famous across the world. The 19-inch wheels come in Delinte 235/35/19 D7 tires.
The next step was to give the car a more aggressive stance through a reduced ride height, so a set of coilovers from H&R was fitted. While the rear fitment is stock, the front axle comes with adjustable camber, something which does not come from the factory with those coilovers, but is available as an extra for interested customers.
With that aggressive look, the car received the first available aftermarket exhaust for the 2022 Golf GTI, made by Borla. The latter unit is described as "a step beyond" the stock unit. The 241-hp, inline-four-cylinder engine should make itself heard just right with it.
The retro look was completed with yellow-colored fog lights, like many '80s cars had as available extras, along with red and black pinstripes on the hood and the sides of the 2022 Golf GTI Mk8. The combination of red and black is both BBS-specific and consistent with the retro theme of the car.
