2 This VW Dash Turned Into a Gaming Rig Will Probably Blow Your Mind

More on this:

2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI 45th Anniversary Celebrated With “Clubsport 45” Special

Launched in the summer of 1976, the GTI celebrates its 45th anniversary in 2021. As expected of the Volkswagen Group, this led to the creation of the “Clubsport 45” special edition, which is rocking plenty of embellishments. 6 photos



Outfitted with red-painted brake calipers, the Golf GTI Clubsport 45 comes standard with something called Race Package. Don’t be fooled by the name, though, because this is a road-going vehicle rather than a full-on track car.



Race Package is Volkswagen code for a sportier exhaust system and the removal of the speed limiter. Don’t get your hopes up for crazy velocities either because the engine bay is where you’ll find a 2.0-liter TSI four-pot turbo.



Rated at 300 PS (296 horsepower) and 400 Nm (295 pound-feet) of torque, the EA288 evo thrusts the compact-sized hatchback to 100 kph (62 mph) in less than 6.0 seconds. Instead of the XDS differential in the



Open the driver’s door, and the 45th-anniversary model welcomes you with classic GTI insignia on the backrests of the body-hugging sport seats; 45 lettering on the center spoke of the steering wheel adds to the visual drama.



Last but certainly not in the least, the red stripe at the front of the Golf GTI Clubsport 45 is connected to IQ.Light LED matrix headlights. Developed to make night-time driving safer and more comfortable, these headlights feature Dynamic Light Assist main-bean control and dynamic turn signals. Priced from €47,790 in Germany, which converts to $57,840 at current exchange rates, the hot hatchback stands out from the bone-stock specification with the help of a black roof and spoiler. Also featured are 19-inch Scottsdale alloy wheels with a multi-spoke design, Tornado Red pinstriping, and high-gloss finish, along with 45 lettering on the rear doors.Outfitted with red-painted brake calipers, the Golf GTI Clubsport 45 comes standard with something called Race Package. Don’t be fooled by the name, though, because this is a road-going vehicle rather than a full-on track car.Race Package is Volkswagen code for a sportier exhaust system and the removal of the speed limiter. Don’t get your hopes up for crazy velocities either because the engine bay is where you’ll find a 2.0-liter TSI four-pot turbo.Rated at 300 PS (296 horsepower) and 400 Nm (295 pound-feet) of torque, the EA288 evo thrusts the compact-sized hatchback to 100 kph (62 mph) in less than 6.0 seconds. Instead of the XDS differential in the Golf GTI , the Clubsport variant levels up to a Haldex-inspired VAQ electromechanical locking front differential. Also worthy of note, this bad boy offers a setting for the adaptive suspension called “Nürburgring Mode.”Open the driver’s door, and the 45th-anniversary model welcomes you with classic GTI insignia on the backrests of the body-hugging sport seats; 45 lettering on the center spoke of the steering wheel adds to the visual drama.Last but certainly not in the least, the red stripe at the front of the Golf GTI Clubsport 45 is connected to IQ.Light LED matrix headlights. Developed to make night-time driving safer and more comfortable, these headlights feature Dynamic Light Assist main-bean control and dynamic turn signals.

load press release