Volkswagen Electric Pickup Truck and ID. Buzz Could Be Made in the U.S.

Originally expected to be imported from Germany, the ID. Buzz for the United States could be produced stateside according to a top executive. Tipsters close to the matter say that VW is also mulling an expansion of the Chattanooga plant in Tennessee in preparation for an electric truck.
Speaking to Manager Magazin, the sources gladly explained that such a move would help the German automaker grow its market share in North America. Given the whole Dieselgate saga, it’s pretty obvious that the only way forward in the U.S. for the Volkswagen Group is going completely electric.
The cited publication highlights that no final decision has been made, “but [chairman of the board of management] Herbert Diess is determined to go on the offensive. In particular, the core brand has not been particularly successful in the U.S. so far, with a market share of 2.5 percent last year.”
Manager Magazin understands from stakeholders that Chattanooga will receive a second plant, expanding the yearly output to 600,000 vehicles. The construction of a battery plant near Chattanooga is also considered.
Another explanation for this expanded footprint would be the Russo-Ukrainian war that affected many aspects of the automotive industry. Spreading the company’s manufacturing operations would mitigate any unforeseen supply chain issue, and the United States is all the more appropriate in order to reduce the manufacturer’s dependence on the People's Republic of China.
We’ve been flooded with reports of an electric truck from the Volkswagen Group as of late. It’s also understood that Audi considers an electric truck of its own, and Volkswagen has recently confirmed full electrification of the Ford Ranger-based Amarok. The ID. Buzz, on the other hand, presents a huge opportunity for the German automaker in the United States of America thanks to the nostalgia factor and its uniqueness in the segment.
As a brief refresher, the U.S. will receive a long-wheelbase variant with seating for up to seven people. Over in Europe, the ID. Buzz features a shorter wheelbase and five- or six-seat layouts for the passenger van. A panel van has also been presented. Regardless of configuration, the ID. Buzz has been confirmed with a rear-mounted electric motor with 201 ponies on tap, an 82-kWh battery, and a top speed of 145 kph (90 mph).
The cited publication highlights that no final decision has been made, “but [chairman of the board of management] Herbert Diess is determined to go on the offensive. In particular, the core brand has not been particularly successful in the U.S. so far, with a market share of 2.5 percent last year.”
Manager Magazin understands from stakeholders that Chattanooga will receive a second plant, expanding the yearly output to 600,000 vehicles. The construction of a battery plant near Chattanooga is also considered.
Another explanation for this expanded footprint would be the Russo-Ukrainian war that affected many aspects of the automotive industry. Spreading the company’s manufacturing operations would mitigate any unforeseen supply chain issue, and the United States is all the more appropriate in order to reduce the manufacturer’s dependence on the People's Republic of China.
We’ve been flooded with reports of an electric truck from the Volkswagen Group as of late. It’s also understood that Audi considers an electric truck of its own, and Volkswagen has recently confirmed full electrification of the Ford Ranger-based Amarok. The ID. Buzz, on the other hand, presents a huge opportunity for the German automaker in the United States of America thanks to the nostalgia factor and its uniqueness in the segment.
As a brief refresher, the U.S. will receive a long-wheelbase variant with seating for up to seven people. Over in Europe, the ID. Buzz features a shorter wheelbase and five- or six-seat layouts for the passenger van. A panel van has also been presented. Regardless of configuration, the ID. Buzz has been confirmed with a rear-mounted electric motor with 201 ponies on tap, an 82-kWh battery, and a top speed of 145 kph (90 mph).