Volkswagen Electric Pickup Truck Under Consideration for the U.S. Market

Over in the United States, Volkswagen teased potential truck customers with the Atlas Tanoak Concept in March 2018. But curiously enough, the German automaker failed to put that concept into series production.
We also have to remember the compact-sized Tarok Concept based on the same platform as the Atlas Tanoak Concept. While on the subject of trucks, Volkswagen is currently preparing to reveal the all-new Amarok for markets outside of the United States although it’s based on the Ford Ranger.
Given these circumstances, what gives? Volkswagen Group of America CEO Scott Keogh is much obliged to confirm that the Wolfsburg-based automaker is actively looking at electrified trucks. "I think it's the chance of a lifetime in this segment because electrification gives you a reset moment,” he told Business Insider. “It gives you a chance to bring some, let's say, alternatives and some new ideas into this great segment,” declared Keogh.
The big question is, what kind of alternatives are there left untapped? The Maverick comes standard with a 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain, the mid-size segment is purely internal combustion, Rivian covers the tweener segment, and the Detroit-based Big Three are competing for the full-size segment with the likes of the Ford F-150 Lightning, Silverado EV, and Sierra EV.
General Motors also produces the Hummer EV off-road pickup, and Ram is currently developing an electric and a range-extended 1500 based on the STLA Frame body-on-frame architecture unveiled last year by Stellantis.
The timing, therefore, couldn’t be worse for an electric truck from the Volkswagen Group. But on the other hand, Volkswagen has already asserted itself in Europe with MEB-based models such as the ID.3 hatchback and ID.4 crossover. The ID. Buzz, due in the U.S. in 2024, marks their first significant venture into zero-emission light commercial vehicles.
At the present moment, it’s unclear how committed the Volkswagen Group is to developing an electric pickup truck for the U.S. market. If they’re really serious, then expect production to be localized to avoid the 25-percent import tariff imposed by the United States in 1964 under LBJ’s presidency.
