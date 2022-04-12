Volkswagen Recalls Tiguan Over Insufficiently Attached Rear Spoiler

Once a respected marque, VW made a mess of everything with the Dieselgate fiasco. The Wolfsburg-based automaker has also dropped in quality over the past decade, which brings us to the Tiguan compact SUV.
Between October and November 2021, the company observed an upward trend in warranty claims over insufficiently attached rear spoilers. The issue was brought up in a meeting of the Volkswagen Group of America Market Matter Review Group, which escalated the topic to Volkswagen AG. The rear spoiler was made unavailable while the problem was being analyzed.
On February 9th, the safety boffins reported to their superiors that poor adhesion of the rear spoiler to the hatch is why this accessory comes loose and falls off the vehicle. Further analysis confirmed that “the installation instructions that came with the spoiler were not correct.” Produced by Volkswagen de Mexico in Puebla, this component is connected to 42 claims that range from July 2018 to December 2021 as per the attached report.
On the one hand, Volkswagen Group of America has called back 6,553 examples of the 2022 model year Tiguan produced between August 2nd, 2021 and December 7th, 2021. The company has also recalled 2018 to 2022 model year Tiguans fitted with spoilers that were sold as accessories. These 275 vehicles were made from August 14th, 2017 to November 19th, 2021.
In addition to updating the installation instructions of the rear spoiler, Volkswagen is much obliged to replace the rear spoiler of the aforementioned crossovers at no cost to the customers. Of course, the German automaker will offer a reimbursement plan under this recall. Owner notifications are due on or before June 3rd, according to the manufacturer.
Mildly upgraded for the 2022 model year in September 2021, the Tiguan carries a starting price of $26,490 excluding destination charge. Available in four trim levels, the compact utility vehicle comes with a 184-hp turbocharged four-pot engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
