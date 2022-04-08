2023 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Heading to the 2022 New York Auto Show

The doors of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan will be opened to the media between April 13th and 14th. Volkswagen intends to showcase the ID. Buzz during this period, but not the U.S. specification that’s due as a 2024 model. The German automaker will exhibit bring the European spec to New York, which features a shorter wheelbase.
Revealed last month at the SXSW festival, the all-electric successor of the Microbus is anticipated to go on sale in Europe in late 2022 as a 2023 model. The Old Continent will receive the standard wheelbase in two configurations, namely a work-oriented panel van and a five-seat passenger van. A three-row variant with seating for six is due later, and the long-wheelbase passenger van for the United States market will get three rows and seven seats.
“Volkswagen is taking the lead in electromobility in a transformative way and the debut of ID. Buzz in New York is another exciting example of our progress,” declared Scott Keogh, president and chief executive officer at Volkswagen Group of America. “We have accelerated the electromobility transformation in the U.S., and we plan to continue leading this charge.”
Over in Europe, the all-electric light commercial vehicle will be produced in Hanover. Customers will be initially offered a rear-mounted electric motor with 198 horsepower (201 ps). The 82-kWh battery features a usable capacity of 77 kWh, and the Volkswagen Group isn’t prepared to share any WLTP estimates for driving range. Acceleration estimates haven’t been published either, but the German manufacturer from Wolfsburg did mention a top speed of… wait for it… 90 miles per hour (145 kilometers per hour).
Both versions of the ID. Buzz have a carbon-neutral footprint in terms of manufacturing and shipping as per Carsten Intra, chairman of the board of management at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. The cabin is completely free of genuine leather. The eco-friendly theme continues with recycled materials used for the headliner, seat covers, and floor coverings.
