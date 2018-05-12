Vlogger Tapes Samsung Galaxy S9 to His Car's Wheel, Drives at 40 MPH

With more and more YouTubers emerging, it's becoming increasingly difficult to grab attention online. So, what do random vloggers do to get their views nowadays? Well, torturing phones and cars seems to be a proven recipe, so why not mix the two? We've brought along the freshest example of this, one that involves a Samsung Galaxy S9 and a Lexus IS.

Here's a question for you: let's say you'd wish to stick the S9 to one of your car's tires and then go for a little drive. Would bubble gum be enough to achieve this purpose or would you have to find a more serious solution?Well, the answer comes thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page and, as we mentioned in the title, it involved driving at up to 40 mph. Talk about Android Auto...If the modus operandi seems familiar, it could be because the stunt we have here comes from YouTuber TechRax, a vlogger whose adventures we've featured in the past.For instance, this is the YouTube label that mixed a BMW 5 Series and iPhone in a stress test, but that was back in the days of the iPhone 6.As for more recent shenanigans, we'll remind you that the vloggers enjoyed feeding strange stuff to German sportscars. And if the BMW Z3 whose tank received liquid nitrogen seems like an extreme piece of vlogging, you should know that the guy also stirred things up in the Porschephile community.After all, it's only normal for Zuffenhausen lovers to fret when a Boxster got Whisky in its tank. Nevertheless, the mid-engined machine also had a surprise for the vlogger, one that can be labeled as a little payback.Of course, we don't expect the car and phone abuse to stop here and we'll bring you more adventures of the sort as soon as we get our keyboards on them.