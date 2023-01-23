Virtual 1964 Pontiac GTO Restomod Looks More Like a Mercedes SEC Oldie

General Motors, the biggest U.S.-born automaker in North America, has had a tumultuous history with lots of ups and downs. Well, as far as the latter are concerned, one of them came when it was time to close up Pontiac’s ‘shop.’
Founded back in 1926 and killed off following the major financial crisis of the 2000s, the division was slotted above the best-selling Chevrolet as a way to bridge the gap between Oldsmobile, Buick, and Cadillac. Many fans would probably swap places between Buick and Pontiac in a second if that meant the latter was allowed to live a passenger car lifestyle instead of the former’s bland and uninteresting crossover SUV stint.
Alas, one cannot have the course of history reversed. Or, at least, not in the real world. Over across the dreamy realm of virtual automotive artists, though – anything is possible. As such, meet Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who shares another closer POV of his commissioned CGI work done for his traditional car periplus alongside HotCars.
Since the new year has started, the journey alongside the publication has included just about everything, from a hypothetical next-generation Lambo Huracan to a reborn Mazda RX-7 or Toyota MR2 and from a cool Toyota Land Cruiser 6x6 pickup truck to the modern revival of the feisty Lambo Diablo. In between them, though, there was also something to appease the CGI appetite of Americana muscle car enthusiasts – “the return of the 1969 Pontiac GTO The Judge.”
The Pontiac GTO is widely heralded as the series that introduced us to the golden age of U.S. muscle cars, of course. It was produced between 1963 and 1974 over four generations and then officially resurrected for a brief period during the mid-2000s for the 2004 to 2006 model years as a captive import – a rebadged third-gen Holden Monaro originating from Australia.
Naturally, most of GTO’s cult following is based on the original versions from the 1960s and 1970s, and especially the early ones have received a lot of attention from the areas of restoration and modernization. As such, restomod fans have been keen on playing with the Pontiac GTO – both in the real world as well as across the virtual realm. And Prokop seems to want doubles, as now he also cooked up a second restomod based on a darker 1964 Pontiac GTO.
This one also comes with interesting styling traits, such as the ‘one-piece’ windows or the cool wheels that are color-matched to the black body. Alas, to me – and to some extent to other fans – this also feels like a reinterpretation of a Mercedes-Benz coupe. Namely, a CLK AMG as far as one of the channel’s fans is concerned, and an older two-door C126 Mercedes 560 SEC, if my two cents are also allowed on the matter.
