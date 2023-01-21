VW Type 2 Le Mans Bus Looks Like a Digital T2 Sporting the Soul of a Porsche 917

Has anyone noticed that even the automotive industry is doing lots of remakes, just like Hollywood? Just take a look at the reinvented Ford Bronco, neo-retro 2023 Nissan Z, or the fully electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz.
This time around, we are going to be talking about the latter – or rather its predecessor, since the ID. Buzz has a long way to go before claiming the same level of success as its Type 2 ancestor, given its lackluster 6k sales for 2022. Well, it takes time to build fame, of course.
So, back to the original Volkswagen Type 2, officially known as the Transporter, Kombi, or Microbus, this was a forward control light commercial vehicle first introduced by the German carmaker in 1950 and only their second model at the time. It naturally followed in the same rear-engine footsteps as Volkswagen’s Type 1 (the legendary Beetle), and it quickly became equally iconic.
Over in the United States, it was often referred to as the Bus, and it fast became a staple of the hippie community during the 1960s and 1970s, as well as a legend among vintage camper transformations ever since. Today, some of the most beloved and craved-for iterations are the original T1, the 1967 to 1979 T2 generation, or the T3 follow-up – known as the Vanagon in the United States, mostly because all of them shared the roomy rear-mounted air- or water-cooled boxer engine layout.
Naturally, Type 2s have become equally famous in the real world along with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. And when it comes to Volkswagens, few pixel masters are more passionate about them than the 24-year-old 3D artist and designer using the label Thiago Design better known as thiagod3sign on social media. Alas, he is now taking a swing at something that looks like commissioned CGI – albeit all the while also keeping his signature style.
And it is certainly going to blow your mind – either for the right or wrong reasons, depending on your POV and your potential diehard love for both Volkswagen T2s and iconic motorsport-focused Porsches. This is all because the CGI expert has recently decided to retcon his Pan Am-liveried VW Kombi 917 into something that would keep both graphic and livery design company BlackFish Graphics as well as “the art of detailing” Auto Finesse brand.
So, meet the ‘Le Mans’ CGI mashup between a T2-generation Volkswagen Type 2 Kombi and the Porsche 917. That is right, folks, he just melted (again) a 1969-1971 sports prototype into a forward control light van! And – unless you are an ardent Porsche fan already running amok crying your outrage, chances are you are going to love this crazy Bus with an exposed rear end view towards its flat-six engine assembly. Oh, by the way, it is also sporting a slammed atmosphere, a thorough widebody aerodynamic kit, and a couple of solid-looking bucket seats!
