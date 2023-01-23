Lexus GS Digitally Returns to Play the F (V8) and Sporty yet Big Station Wagon Cards

The executive car class (aka E-segment in Europe or full-size classification in the U.S.) was once so big and great it almost started to come apart at the seams. Today, not so much, anymore.
Once, just about every great automotive region had its fair share of representatives in the sector, from the eternal Germans (Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class) to the classy French (Renault Talisman) and from the elegant Brits (Jaguar XF) to the distant areas of Asia. And the examples could go on.
Alas, this time around, I want to focus on Japan, rather than China (BYD Han looks interesting) or South Korea (Genesis, anyone?) because it serves our purpose. Well, sort of, since Lexus – the luxury vehicle division of Japanese automaker Toyota may be a worldwide brand, but it’s often associated with the North American region, first and foremost.
Anyway, a look at the current lineup in the United States will clearly show a small gap as far as passenger cars are concerned – namely between the IS and LS. That is where the ES lies, but not long ago the Toyota Avalon sibling was accompanied by the GS performance luxury sedan. The latter, after initially starting as the Toyota Aristo at home in 1991 was also launched outside Japan in early 1993 as the Lexus GS four-door sedan.
Four generations based solely on the traditional body type were launched by Lexus before the GS retired in 2020. Alas, some people might not be all too satisfied with the GS being sent to greener pastures. And they might even want to take matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case here. So, meet Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who continues to present us with hypothetical station wagon transformations of cool or extinct rides.
Just recently – in between two-door SUVs, feisty minivans, and posh coupes, he also had a CGI stint with JDM-inspired five-door station wagon transformations. It all started with a Toyota Camry Nightshade Wagon, quickly followed by a tempting direct rival – the Honda Accord Wagon. He then threw shade at Europeans with the Audi S8 Avant before coming back to play with a Kia Stinger GT2 Wagon and a cheaper Nissan Altima Wagon, among others.
But he also had a knack for vintage ideas, hence why he created stuff like a Lexus LS 400 Wagon, an SC 400 Shooting Brake, or a GS 400 Wagon. Interestingly, now he decided to do a recap of the Lexus grocery getters he has done so far, and also top everything off with a ‘modern’ Lexus GS F (V8, 467 ponies) Sport Wagon! So, are any of them worthy of our CGI hall pass, or not?
