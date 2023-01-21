2023 Hyundai Palisade Proves Less Is Often More With Virtual Tuning Job

Ever since its premiere almost one year ago, the 2023 Hyundai Palisade has kind of become a favorite among certain rendering artists, who cannot have enough of rearranging its pixels. Some of the CGI work has turned it into a veritable pickup, and in other cases, it has remained the same family-friendly hauler, albeit with just a few tweaks.
If the latter is what you are mostly interested in, then you have come to the right place, as these digital illustrations showcase it with just a few modifications. And you don’t have to be a connoisseur in vehicles made by the Korean marque to tell what’s new, because even though they are discreet, the changes are obvious, and do suit this big crossover like a glove.
For one, the entire chrome trim has been virtually blacked out. Thus, there are no more shiny accents on the outside, and the black trim provides some nice contrast to the silver body. Speaking of the body, it now rides closer to the ground courtesy of a tweaked suspension. Filling the arches much better than the OEM wheels are new alloys, which were imagined in three different flavors, and as many finishes, including one that reveals a set of red brake calipers hugging the cross-drilled discs behind them.
So, which one is your favorite? Is it the Y-spoke set that shows that upgraded braking system? The multi-spoke ones, with a concave shape, that kind of send Rolls-Royce vibes? Or the five double-spoke proposal finished in black? You be the judge of that, and before you answer, here’s another thing to consider: would it have looked better with a sportier body kit? We think not, because less is often more, and this also applies to the tuning world, where a car with perhaps new wheels, suspension, and some other minor revisions looks better in most cases than a heavily modified one.
On a final note, we will remind you that the 2023 Hyundai Palisade comes in five different trim levels in the United States. The SE kicks off the range, with its $35,250 starting price. It is followed by the SEL, which can be ordered from $38,250. For the XRT and Limited grades, you are looking at a minimum of $40,550 and $46,800 respectively. As for the top-of-the-line, the Calligraphy, it is accompanied by an MSRP of $49,200.
Regardless of your choice, all of them use the same engine, a 3.8-liter V6, making 291 hp (295 ps/217 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 262 lb-ft (355 Nm) of torque at 5,200 rpm. It is hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard front-wheel drive. The all-wheel drive system is available as an option. FWD models return 22 mpg (10.7 l/100 km) combined, and those featuring AWD are rated at 21 mpg (11.2 l/100 km).
