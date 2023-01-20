Toyota C-HR x Fenyr Lykan Mashup Is a Strange CGI Match Made in Hybrid Heaven

More on this:

1 Digital 2024 Pontiac Solstice Reinvention Feels Like a Cheap Little C7 Knockoff

2 ‘Relentless’ Chevy Camaro Is a Wild CGI Project That Will Turn Real for SEMA

3 Okay, Who Let Their Unicorn Out To Puke on This V6-Powered Dodge Charger?

4 1969 Camaro RS Flaunts Menacing Looks Ahead of Ten-Speed LT4 Build Journey

5 Virtual Citroen GT Concept Rivals the OEM Work Done for Peugeot’s Inception