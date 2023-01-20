Toyota C-HR x Fenyr Lykan Mashup Is a Strange CGI Match Made in Hybrid Heaven

Toyota will be on a big roll this year. As such, it has numerous novelties planned, from the little C-HR to the hulking Grand Highlander, if we only discuss crossover SUVs.
And while the latter is obviously the more spacious seven- or eight-seat long wheelbase version of the current Highlander, the former is a bit more complicated. This is because the little C-HR will drop out of the U.S. market and its subcompact place will be indirectly taken over by the Corolla Cross. That is a logical move, as Honda also took its all-new HR-V into compact territory last year.
But the international version will get to live on for a second generation. And it will seek to blend cues from the Prologue Concept and bZ line of fully electric CUVs, according to the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, who certainly envision the next C-HR as an even more futuristic-looking battery-electric crossover SUV.
How about the current iteration, then, doesn’t it deserve a little bit of quirky passion from them, as well? Frankly, if you ask Henry Andrus, the virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, who has a prolific imagination when it comes to crazy automotive mash-up ideas, the answer is yes, albeit with a twist.
As such, after CGI stuff like a Time Attack Neon Green Dodge coupe, a Cybertruck Miata, an R34 GT-R Nissan 4x4 SUV, and lots of other ideas that sometimes cannot even be named, now he came up with the first truly bonkers project of 2023. That would be the CGI mashup between an unsuspecting Toyota C-HR subcompact crossover with the exotic W Motors Fenyr SuperSport limited production sports car, and all of it is also sprinkled with a bit of Lykan HyperSport DNA, just for good digital measure.
As a reminder, W Motors is a Lebanon-founded, United Arab Emirates-based company that since 2012 has become the first high-performance luxury car brand in the Middle East. It quickly rose to worldwide prominence when the Lykan was featured in the seventh installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. Then, after its production concluded sometime during 2018, W Motors continued to garner attention with its successor, dubbed the Fenyr SuperSport.
The two-door coupe is now being made in Graz, Austria by Magna Steyr (of G-Class, Z4, and GR Supra fame), and features a 3.8-liter RUF twin-turbo flat-six mill hooked to a seven-speed PDK-style transmission. However, no one probably expected the 799-hp, exotic mid-engine sports car to have a date with the little Toyota C-HR and produce a hybrid offspring. Unfortunately for some (luckily for others), this interesting CGI mashup is nothing but wishful thinking and we are probably never going to find out if the hybrid powertrain could break into the thousands…
