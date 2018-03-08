$1.4 Million W Motors Fenyr SuperSport Production Model Brings Dubai to Geneva

The supercar and hypercar debut explosion that is the Geneva Motor Show has brought together go-fast machines from all parts of the world. And one of these velocity behemoths is the W Motors Fenyr SuperSport, which has come to the Swiss event in production form, alongside the prototype.

The attention-grabbing body of the hypercar is built from carbon fiber and, bold shapes aside, the machine packs active aero.



While the blue car is the production model, the white vehicle showcased the prototype form of the Fenyr SuperSport. Nevertheless, the specs you see here are just a part of the adventure, with W Motors mentioning that it is prepared to cater to the personalization needs of the customers.



The firepower will be familiar to Porschephiles, since we're talking about a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six from a Neunelfer. Nevertheless, the boxer mill, which occupies the middle section of the beast, has been massaged by



As such, the six-cylinder heart of the Fenyr SuperSport churns out 800 hp at 7,100 rpm and 722 lb-ft (make that 980 Nm) of twist at 4,000 rpm. The unit is matted to a seven-speed dual-clutch tranny, sending its power to the rear axle.



The unit allows the beast to play the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) game in 2.7 seconds, while the 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) sprint takes 9.4 seconds. As for the maximum velocity, the carmaker claims the vehicle can climb all the way to 245 mph (395 km/h).



