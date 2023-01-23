2024 Toyota C-HR GR Sport's Unofficial CGI Presentation Looks Turbo Instead of EV

Toyota was once that bland yet reliable Japanese automaker. Today, it is no longer perceived as being dull, though. And it is all the ‘fault’ of Toyota’s Gazoo Racing motorsport and performance brand.
The Japanese automaker took advice from the critics that called them uninteresting and soon uprated both their motorsport efforts (WRC, WEC, FIA World Rally-Raid Championship, etc.) as well as their road car and SUV presence. And they did it with no sense of sensibility, but rather logic, through various tiers and series.
First, there were the GRMN models, which ranged from a tiny 2009 iQ GRMN up to a humongous 2018 Century GRMN. Alas, the series feels pretty much abandoned – save for the 2022 GRMN Yaris for Japan – as Toyota and Gazoo Racing have refocused their efforts on just two main families. The flagships are represented by the GR Supra launched in 2019 as the Austrian-built (by Magna Steyr) counterpart of the current G29 BMW Z4, followed by the 2020 GR Yaris, 2021 GR86, and 2022 GR Corolla.
Then there’s also the lower-tier GR Sport series, where anything and everything is allowed – from regional heroes (Indonesia’s Agya or Japan’s Aqua, Copen) to high riders. The latter are also quite expansive, as Gazoo Racing has worked on workhorses like the Hilux and Hilux Revo GR Sport, legends such as the Land Cruiser GR Sport, as well as family-oriented crossovers, including the best-selling RAV4 GR Sport for Europe or the quirky C-HR GR Sport that is offered not only on the Old Continent but also in Thailand, Australia, or at home in Japan.
Interestingly, the regular version of the latter is on the brink of getting booted out of the United States just as the rest of the world is prepared for the impending arrival of the second-generation subcompact crossover SUV - in EV form and based on the Prologue Concept. Probably due out officially before the end of the current year, the second-generation Toyota C-HR will most likely transform into an even more futuristic-looking battery-electric CUV.
And, naturally, it has been a big darling of both the real world as well as the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. But what about the feistier C-HR GR Sport? Well, the latter also seems deserving of some CGI love, so here are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have quickly imagined the CGI looks of the unreleased and unannounced second-gen Toyota C-HR GR Sport.
Alas, they did it with a twist – instead of a novel EV lifestyle, they envisioned the potential GR Sport package still being associated with an ICE powertrain, most likely the GR Yaris/GR Corolla 1.6-liter inline-three turbocharged mill! Plus, a bundle of ritzy colors, of course – as per digital tradition!
