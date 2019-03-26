Video Shows Tesla Model S on Autopilot Hit Highway Concrete Divider

SUV

To this day, it’s not exactly clear what caused the crash. An NTSB report released in the summer of 2018 does not place blame on anyone. It only shows that seven seconds before the crash the electricbegan drifting left to align with the lead car, only to stop following it for about four seconds and accelerate to cruise speed before hitting the divider.To date, we’ve seen countless videos showing how Autopilot reacts just in time to save lives and property in more or less predictable circumstances. Videos showing Autopilot fail are much rarer.This week, the guys from OCDetailing posted a video on Youtube that shows a Tesla Model S, allegedly on Autopilot, hitting a concrete divider and then coming back on the road.According to the one narrating the video, the car was traveling at 65 – 70 mph on a highway. At one point, the median wall was no longer aligned with the road as before but was dislodged further to the left to leave room for construction work.The Model S keeps to its lane, only that when the median wall comes back towards its initial position, the car hits it sideways, resulting in a long scratch down the side of the car and a destroyed left front wheel.To be fair to the Autopilot, the video does seem to show the car is following the yellow line to the left of the road. When the median comes back into position, it jumps the line, leaving little time for Autopilot to react properly.