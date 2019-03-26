autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Video Shows Tesla Model S on Autopilot Hit Highway Concrete Divider

26 Mar 2019, 16:32 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Exactly one year ago, a Tesla Model X slammed into a concrete divider on a Californian highway, catching fire and killing its driver. A ravaging debate ensued as to whose to blame: the driver, as Tesla claims, or Autopilot, as most Tesla detractors suggested.
11 photos
Tesla Model Y electric crossoverTesla Model Y electric crossoverTesla Model Y electric crossoverTesla Model Y electric crossoverTesla Model Y electric crossoverTesla Model Y electric crossoverTesla Model Y electric crossoverTesla Model Y electric crossoverTesla Model Y electric crossoverTesla Model Y electric crossover
To this day, it’s not exactly clear what caused the crash. An NTSB report released in the summer of 2018 does not place blame on anyone. It only shows that seven seconds before the crash the electric SUV began drifting left to align with the lead car, only to stop following it for about four seconds and accelerate to cruise speed before hitting the divider.

To date, we’ve seen countless videos showing how Autopilot reacts just in time to save lives and property in more or less predictable circumstances. Videos showing Autopilot fail are much rarer.

This week, the guys from OCDetailing posted a video on Youtube that shows a Tesla Model S, allegedly on Autopilot, hitting a concrete divider and then coming back on the road.

According to the one narrating the video, the car was traveling at 65 – 70 mph on a highway. At one point, the median wall was no longer aligned with the road as before but was dislodged further to the left to leave room for construction work.

The Model S keeps to its lane, only that when the median wall comes back towards its initial position, the car hits it sideways, resulting in a long scratch down the side of the car and a destroyed left front wheel.

To be fair to the Autopilot, the video does seem to show the car is following the yellow line to the left of the road. When the median comes back into position, it jumps the line, leaving little time for Autopilot to react properly.

Tesla Model S autopilot crash concrete divider median
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 