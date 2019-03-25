Duo Hacks Tesla Model 3, Walk Away with the Car and $35,000

Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit

This weekend, during the CanSecWest conference held in Vancouver, Canada, the Pwn2Own white-hat hacker competition awarded the best teams in the business very unique prizes, including a brand new Tesla Model 3. 4 photos



The task at hand was to hack one or more of the car’s systems, including launching denial of service attacks on



Most of the goals set by the organizers were not met by the competing teams, but one of them reached their goal: Fluoroacetate, a duo comprising hackers Richard Zhu and Amat Cama.



To get the prize, the two had to launch the attack from inside the car and “achieve code execution by browsing to malicious content.”



Zhu and Kama were able to hack into the car’s Internet browser and have it display a message of their choice on the car’s screen: pwned by Fluoroacetate.



For their achievement, Richard Zhu and Amat Cama were awarded a $35,000 prize, but most importantly got to drive away in the Model 3, complete with the hacked browser.



“Tesla essentially pioneered the concept of the connected car with their Model S sedan, and in partnership with Tesla, we hope to encourage even more security research into connected vehicles as the category continues to expand,” said in a statement the organizers of the event, Zero Day Initiative.



According to a Tesla representative speaking for



"We understand that this demonstration took an extraordinary amount of effort and skill, and we thank these researchers for their work to help us continue to ensure our cars are the most secure on the road today," the representative was quoted as saying.



