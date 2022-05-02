Video: Maserati GranTurismo Turns Into a Ford Mustang at a Hard Push of the Fun Pedal

Okay, it’s not only the Ford Mustang that is unforgiving to those sitting behind the wheel, because we’ve seen a fair share of Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger muscle cars involved in all sorts of ridiculous accidents over the past few months.
Still, this is a painful sight for anyone who has a soft spot for vehicles bedecked by the Trident logo, because the matte black Maserati GranTurismo depicted in the gallery above, and on video down below, turned into a plough after a failed drifting attempt.
The sanctimonious (which is a very big word used to describe the tool driving it) owner overestimated his skills and ended up losing control of the wheel. What happened next is obvious, as the car left the road, ending up in the dirt, with the uneven surface partially ruining that pretty face and likely other panels, and mechanical components.
By the looks of it, nobody was injured in this stupid crash that could have easily been avoided, though we’re confident that the driver’s ego took a massive blow. Now he’s faced with giving the GranTurismo a new bumper, and probably a grille too. We’d advise him to check for other damages, as it is possible that the underbody, and maybe the suspension and brakes, were bruised, too.
The accident happened in South Carolina, as per the social media caption of the post embedded down below, presumably sometime in April, and it reminds us of one particular McLaren 675LT that got a beating last month somewhere in the United Kingdom. The British supercar was spotted on the side of the road, with the police speaking to the driver who had yet to leave the wreckage at that point. Guess they were telling him that he cannot park there (someone had to say it) under any circumstances.
