Green McLaren 675LT Embraces Its Tree-Hugging Side, Gets Parked in the Woods

As the video uploader brilliantly said, “these supercar owners think they can park anywhere.” But what video are we talking about? Why, that would be the one embedded at the bottom of the page, supposedly shot in early March, which shows the aftermath of an exotic car crash.
The model in question is a McLaren 675LT, which ended up on the side of the road somewhere in the United Kingdom. We have no idea what led to the crash, though we suspect the culprit to have been the driver’s heavy right foot, and perhaps a double dose of the ‘look at me’ pill.
By the looks of it, the person behind the wheel of the British supercar needed medical intervention, as there was an ambulance stopped by the side of the road at the time of filming, and he had yet to walk away. As for the 675LT, it appears to have suffered damages to the left side, as there was likely contact with that tree. The underbody should be checked as well for any potential bruises that might have affected its driving dynamics.
This clip reminds us of another McLaren crash, recorded in the United States a few weeks ago. We won’t forget that incident anytime soon, as the owner of a 765LT ended up blaming everything but his driving skills. In a social media post, he mentioned that the car’s tires were “track-oriented,” and that “some oils” may have “seeped up from the asphalt,” as it rained a bit the day before. Also, due to a new home construction, there might have been some gravel on the road.
As a result, his blue-blooded machine fell 20-feet (6-meters) into a ridge, and according to a police officer, there were no visible tire marks. Sounds like speeding was involved, before the cocky driver eventually lost control of the wheel, and crashed his car. But you can find out more about it here, after watching the short video shared down below.
