Lil Nas X Delivers Maserati GranTurismo to Billy Ray Cyrus’ Door with Postmates

24 May 2019, 11:15 UTC
This definitely beats the celebratory cupcake you buy yourself when you get a promotion. Rapper Lil Nas X dug deep into his pockets and gifted Billy Ray Cyrus a brand new Maserati.
The present wasn’t some random gesture, as you probably know unless you’ve been living under a rock. Their collaboration, “Old Town Road,” is still burning up the charts and raking hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube, so it was only natural for him to give his mate a little something to remember him by.

In this case, the little something was the same Maserati used in the video: a GranTurismo convertible in beautiful red. Lil Nas X turned to Postmates for help with delivering the car to Cyrus’ Los Angeles home, and – obviously – he filmed the whole thing and posted it to his social media.

You can see the video at the bottom of the page. The second embed is the official music vid for “Old Town Road,” which sees Cyrus at the wheel of the same car.

As expected, Billy Ray Cyrus was stoked to see the gorgeous present waiting for him in his driveway. Sure, the whole thing is a bit staged (to put it lightly), but at least this part of it feels genuine: the country singer’s surprise at hearing that he can now call that Maserati his own.

The Atlanta-born rapper may be young, but at 20, he’s already worth an estimated $2 million. A GranTurismo retails for upwards of $130,000 so if he paid for it in full, it barely put a dent in his pocket.

That said, since the whole thing was posted online, where it went viral, which translated into more views for the remix, chances are Nas’ record label contributed to footing the bill on the Maserati. In showbiz, even such grandiose gestures of gratitude are carefully planned marketing strategies.



