Drake Unveils His Customized Boeing 767, “Air Drake”

The big unveiling took place late last week and Drake documented it on social media. He posted a video showing the moment when the decal was unveiled, but also offered a short tour of the cargo jet, which includes a gold and brown interior and plush leather sofas and seats. The plane is branded with the OVO owl symbol, which is the logo for Drake's company October's Very Own and the record label OVO Sound, and "Air Drake."

"Nothing was the same for real…," the rapper wrote in the caption to the video. During the big unveiling, Drake hints that he's the full owner of the new bird, telling the camera, "No rental, no timeshare, no co-owners." At one point, he also points at CargoJet's CEO Ajay Virmani and credits him for making it happen.

Just last week, CargoJet announced that they would be partnering with Drake to assist him "with his logistical needs and requirements," helping him fulfill his contractual obligations in countries all over the world.

The result of this Canadian collaboration is probably this beautiful plane. Drake's traveling has reached official A-list status and every other rapper and celebrity out there felt the need to tell him so on social media. E! Online notes that a Boeing 767 costs anywhere between $80 and $100 million without decal, so maybe the partnership also included a pretty discount for Drake. Last year, estimates put Drake's worth upwards of $100 million, so either he got that discount or he just invested every penny he has in a giant private jet. And we all know that Drake is too business-savvy for that.