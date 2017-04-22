Vehicle Virgins Guy Drives 1,000 HP Dodge Challenger Hellcat, Hates On the Demon

Even when it comes to Mopar fans, the opinions on the Demon are split. Sure, most of the people in the community love Dodge's fresh halo car, but there are also certain fans for whom a reasonably modded Hellcat will always be better.





This point of view comes from Vehicle Virgins' Parker, with the YouTuber having convinced the owner of the said Challenger to let him spend some time behind the heater wheel of the sprinting animal.



The idea is simple: the



For one thing, comparing the two is a bit of an apples-to-oranges adventure. And that's because the Dodge Demon also tickles one's fancy bone, since it uses racing technology such as a trans brake.



Nevertheless, we're not here to take sides, so we're inviting you to hit the "play" button below and be the judge.



Oh, and by the way, the Demon will undoubtedly get its fair share of mods - you really shouldn't expect the limited availability of the creature (only 3,300 units are being brought to the world) to keep aftermarket developers from giving it a massage.



In fact, the first Dodge Challenger Demon mod package, which might also be the wildest, has already been announced. We're referring to Hennessey Performance's Demon upgrade line-up, which will be topped by a kit delivering no less than



And we're here to bring you a sample of the latter camp's mindset, one that comes straight from the cabin of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat that's been taken north of the 1,000-pony border (we're talking crank horsepower here).This point of view comes from Vehicle Virgins' Parker, with the YouTuber having convinced the owner of the said Challenger to let him spend some time behind the heater wheel of the sprinting animal.The idea is simple: the Demon , which comes with a full warranty, will be offered for under $100,000 (the official price tag of the thing still hasn't been announced yet). And the aftermarket believers consider that paying $60,000 for a Hellcat and injecting an extra $10-15,000 in the mods is a more efficient way of getting your muscle car kicks.For one thing, comparing the two is a bit of an apples-to-oranges adventure. And that's because the Dodge Demon also tickles one's fancy bone, since it uses racing technology such as a trans brake.Nevertheless, we're not here to take sides, so we're inviting you to hit the "play" button below and be the judge.Oh, and by the way, the Demon will undoubtedly get its fair share of mods - you really shouldn't expect the limited availability of the creature (only 3,300 units are being brought to the world) to keep aftermarket developers from giving it a massage.In fact, the first Dodge Challenger Demon mod package, which might also be the wildest, has already been announced. We're referring to Hennessey Performance's Demon upgrade line-up, which will be topped by a kit delivering no less than 1,500 ponies . And a roll cage.