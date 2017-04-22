autoevolution

Vehicle Virgins Guy Drives 1,000 HP Dodge Challenger Hellcat, Hates On the Demon

 
22 Apr 2017, 12:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Even when it comes to Mopar fans, the opinions on the Demon are split. Sure, most of the people in the community love Dodge's fresh halo car, but there are also certain fans for whom a reasonably modded Hellcat will always be better.
And we're here to bring you a sample of the latter camp's mindset, one that comes straight from the cabin of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat that's been taken north of the 1,000-pony border (we're talking crank horsepower here).

This point of view comes from Vehicle Virgins' Parker, with the YouTuber having convinced the owner of the said Challenger to let him spend some time behind the heater wheel of the sprinting animal.

The idea is simple: the Demon, which comes with a full warranty, will be offered for under $100,000 (the official price tag of the thing still hasn't been announced yet). And the aftermarket believers consider that paying $60,000 for a Hellcat and injecting an extra $10-15,000 in the mods is a more efficient way of getting your muscle car kicks.

For one thing, comparing the two is a bit of an apples-to-oranges adventure. And that's because the Dodge Demon also tickles one's fancy bone, since it uses racing technology such as a trans brake.

Nevertheless, we're not here to take sides, so we're inviting you to hit the "play" button below and be the judge.

Oh, and by the way, the Demon will undoubtedly get its fair share of mods - you really shouldn't expect the limited availability of the creature (only 3,300 units are being brought to the world) to keep aftermarket developers from giving it a massage.

In fact, the first Dodge Challenger Demon mod package, which might also be the wildest, has already been announced. We're referring to Hennessey Performance's Demon upgrade line-up, which will be topped by a kit delivering no less than 1,500 ponies. And a roll cage.

Dodge Challenger Hellcat Dodge muscle car Dodge Challenger
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our DODGE Testdrives:

2015 Dodge Charger R/T78
2015 Dodge Journey60
DODGE Challenger SRT8 39282
2014 SRT Viper84
DODGE Journey 54