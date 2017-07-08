Vauxhall Grandland X Priced Higher Than Main Rival Nissan Qashqai

More on this:

1 "Pyjama Mamas" Is a Weirdly Sexy Vauxhall Crossland X Ad

2 Opel and Vauxhall Get a New Boss as Dr. Neumann Steps Down, CFO Takes Over

3 Vauxhall To Unveil Its Most Powerful Car at Goodwood, It Is a Limited Edition

4 New Vauxhall Crossland X Goes On Sale From GBP 16,555

5 Opel Milestone: 750,000 Corsa E Vehicles Sold And Counting