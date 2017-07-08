autoevolution

Vauxhall Grandland X Priced Higher Than Main Rival Nissan Qashqai

8 Jul 2017, 10:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Trying to steal customers away from the best-selling Nissan Qashqai is, for all intents and purposes, the purpose of every other compact crossover utility vehicle in Europe. Vauxhall, in its infinite wisdom, will try exactly that despite the fact the 2017 Grandland X is a heady £3,015 more expensive.
19 photos
2018 Opel Grandland X2018 Opel Grandland X2018 Opel Grandland X2018 Opel Grandland X2018 Opel Grandland X2018 Opel Grandland X2018 Opel Grandland X2018 Opel Grandland X2018 Opel Grandland X2018 Opel Grandland X2018 Opel Grandland X2018 Opel Grandland X2018 Vauxhall Grandland X2018 Vauxhall Grandland X2018 Vauxhall Grandland X2018 Vauxhall Grandland X2018 Vauxhall Grandland X2018 Vauxhall Grandland X
The question is, does £22,310 on the road justify the Grandland X? In a way, yes. And that’s because the Vauxhall-badged contender happens to be much better equipped from the get-go. An area where the Qashqai calls dibs is AWD, specifically because the newcomer can’t be had with all-wheel-drive.

Slotted above both the Crossland X and Mokka X, the Grandland X in its most spartan form is called Tech Line Nav. The trim level includes Vauxhall’s OnStar assistant, satellite navigation, 8.0-inch infotainment screen, auto wipers, lane departure warning, blind spot assist, climate control, and 18-inch alloys.

The automaker, however, expects the SE (£22,485 OTR) to be the more popular model, for it adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, as well as rear parking sensors. Two more trim levels will be available at launch: the Sport Nav (£24,595 OTR) and the range-topping Elite Nav (£26,660 OTR).

On the oily bits front, the front-wheel-drive Grandland X ships with a 1.2-liter turbocharged engine developed by Groupe PSA. The French lump puts out 128 brake horsepower, whereas the optional 1.6-liter turbo diesel settles for 118 bhp and sensibly more torque. For customers that are into soft-road activities such as greenlaning, Grip Control torque distribution is pretty much all the compact-sized crossover has to offer in off-the-beaten-path scenarios.

Now here’s a redeeming trait of the somewhat underwhelming Vauxhall Grandland X: practicality. With the rear seats in place, the trunk can swallow 514 liters worth of luggage. Fold them down, and the volume is one-upped to 1,652 liters, translating to a more cavernous the ever-popular Qashqai.
Vauxhall Grandland X price Vauxhall UK Opel Grandland X crossover General Motors
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show