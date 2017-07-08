Vauxhall Grandland X Priced Higher Than Main Rival Nissan Qashqai

The question is, does £22,310 on the road justify the Grandland X? In a way, yes. And that’s because the Vauxhall
-badged contender happens to be much better equipped from the get-go. An area where the Qashqai calls dibs is AWD
, specifically because the newcomer can’t be had with all-wheel-drive.
Slotted above both the Crossland X
and Mokka X
, the Grandland X in its most spartan form is called Tech Line Nav. The trim level includes Vauxhall’s OnStar assistant, satellite navigation, 8.0-inch infotainment screen, auto wipers, lane departure warning, blind spot assist, climate control, and 18-inch alloys.
The automaker, however, expects the SE (£22,485 OTR) to be the more popular model, for it adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
, cruise control, as well as rear parking sensors. Two more trim levels will be available at launch: the Sport Nav (£24,595 OTR) and the range-topping Elite Nav (£26,660 OTR).
On the oily bits front, the front-wheel-drive Grandland X
ships with a 1.2-liter turbocharged engine developed by Groupe PSA. The French lump puts out 128 brake horsepower, whereas the optional 1.6-liter turbo diesel settles for 118 bhp and sensibly more torque. For customers that are into soft-road activities such as greenlaning, Grip Control torque distribution is pretty much all the compact-sized crossover has to offer in off-the-beaten-path scenarios.
Now here’s a redeeming trait of the somewhat underwhelming Vauxhall Grandland X: practicality. With the rear seats in place, the trunk can swallow 514 liters worth of luggage. Fold them down, and the volume is one-upped to 1,652 liters, translating to a more cavernous the ever-popular Qashqai
.