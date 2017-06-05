autoevolution

Vauxhall To Unveil Its Most Powerful Car at Goodwood, It Is a Limited Edition

 
5 Jun 2017, 9:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Vauxhall is set to reveal the most powerful production car that ever had the company’s emblem on its grille.
Instead of a souped-up Insignia, the British firm will offer a limited-edition of the VXR8, called the onVXR8 GTS-R, which will come with 595 HP and 740 Nm (546 lb-ft) of torque. The car comes from Australia, and it is part of a send-off series made as the Holden factory will cease production this year.

We are sure that our readers already know that Vauxhall and Holden are sister brands, both entwined in the General Motors family, and you can understand why this model will be honoring for both. Its import in the UK started a decade ago, through selected dealerships, and the variant sold on British soil will be exclusive to the country.

It is based on the VXR8 GTS, and features torque vectoring, an upgraded braking system, 20-inch forged alloy rims, and a limited slip differential. The front calipers are monoblock six-piston units, and they control discs that have a diameter of 410 millimeters.

The 15 units of this model will be easily distinguished thanks to a new front fascia that includes a splitter, a set of carbon fiber vents, a new rear diffuser, a spoiler with carbon fiber elements, and a new lower panel. The exhaust outlets come with diamond-shaped tips. Its air filter is a high-flow unit, and the supercharged V8 LSA motor has been re-mapped to provide the extra output.

Each Vauxhall VXR8 GTS-R will have an on-the-road price of GBP 74,500, and the first will be seen at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

It will do two runs of the hill each day, and it will be joined by a 260-HP Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer Turbo 4x4 with 260 HP on tap. It is easy to imagine what car will attract the audience’s attention during the event, but a series of high-profile drivers might put on a show in the estate.
Vauxhall VXR8 GTS-R Vauxhall VXR8 Vauxhall VXR8 GTS Vauxhall VXR8 Holden GM
press release
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78