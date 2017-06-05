Vauxhall To Unveil Its Most Powerful Car at Goodwood, It Is a Limited Edition

Vauxhall
is set to reveal the most powerful production car that ever had the company’s emblem on its grille.
Instead of a souped-up Insignia, the British firm will offer a limited-edition of the VXR8
, called the onVXR8 GTS-R, which will come with 595 HP
and 740 Nm (546 lb-ft) of torque. The car comes from Australia, and it is part of a send-off series made as the Holden factory will cease production
this year.
We are sure that our readers already know that Vauxhall and Holden are sister brands, both entwined in the General Motors family, and you can understand why this model will be honoring for both. Its import in the UK started a decade ago, through selected dealerships, and the variant sold on British soil will be exclusive to the country.
It is based on the VXR8 GTS
, and features torque vectoring, an upgraded braking system, 20-inch forged alloy rims, and a limited slip differential. The front calipers are monoblock six-piston units, and they control discs that have a diameter of 410 millimeters.
The 15 units of this model will be easily distinguished thanks to a new front fascia that includes a splitter, a set of carbon fiber vents, a new rear diffuser, a spoiler with carbon fiber elements, and a new lower panel. The exhaust outlets come with diamond-shaped tips. Its air filter is a high-flow unit, and the supercharged V8 LSA motor has been re-mapped to provide the extra output.
Each Vauxhall VXR8 GTS-R will have an on-the-road price of GBP 74,500, and the first will be seen at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
It will do two runs of the hill each day, and it will be joined by a 260-HP Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer
Turbo 4x4 with 260 HP on tap. It is easy to imagine what car will attract the audience’s attention during the event, but a series of high-profile drivers might put on a show in the estate.