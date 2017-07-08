Chalk 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with Ceramic Brakes Is Understated Heaven

autoevolution

We're always in the mood for some 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 goodies and we bet many of you will agree. So, let's sit down and enjoy this Chalk-dressed 2018 GT3 for a moment (British readers will probably refer to this hue as Crayon, while those coming from Germany know it as Kreide).
This is a Danish car, one that has been generously configured - it's enough to check out the banana calipers, which talk about the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware, to understand this. Keep in mind that, stopping power aside, many owners choose this option for the unsprung weight reduction it brings.

Now that the Neunelfer line-up has been gifted with the Chalk hue, many Porschephilles see this as an awesome non-PTS (Paint To Sample) alternative to Fashion Grey.

In our book, the hue looks awesome, since it brings the Neunelfer closer to the understated aura that has defined it since its birth over five decades ago. And this conclusion stands even when talking about a spoiler-happy, chin-heavy derivative like the GT3.

And since seeing this color in the sun might make it seem a bit faded, we've also added a pic of the car resting in the shade at the bottom of the page.

Truth be told, Chalk goes extremely well with contrasting carbon or black elements and it seems this GT Division animal packs both.

As for a Porsche 911 model that might just break the understated "rule" we mentioned above, the GT2 RS has to be the one that gets that role.

However, while the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS spotting season has kicked off (we showed you a Lava Orange example earlier today), we have yet to lay our eyes on a Chalk-covered incarnation of the 700 horsepower beast.

P.S.: Mentioning the GT3 and the GT2 RS means we just can't help but drop a random financial comparison: the latter costs about two times as much as the first.


 

