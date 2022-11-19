Vanspeed's Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Loft 144 Camper Can Be Your Beach House on Wheels

The ever-popular van is also the platform of choice for Vanspeed, a Westminster, California-based upfitter that converts the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter into various configurations depending on the customers’ needs and requirements.
The camper van version we’ll be looking at is called the Loft 144 and is designed for people who decide to adopt a nomad lifestyle and spend plenty of time on the road, using the van as a mobile dwelling. It is a premium model that benefits from the expertise Vanspeed has gained in the four years since its inception and offers some features that make it stand out from the crowd.
To offer you the perfect camper van, the company says they “obsess over every detail so that you can travel in style and comfort. With most of our hard parts and interior components designed, tested and crafted here in Orange County, we can offer you the best quality van builds on the market.”
“Every Vanspeed vehicle is custom built using the highest quality materials with the mission to create a seamless transition into the elements,” they add.
model equipped with a turbodiesel high-output inline four-cylinder engine delivering 211 ps (208 hp) and 332 lb-ft (452 Nm) of torque. Its payload capacity is 3,781 pounds (1,715 kilograms), while its maximum towing capacity is 5,000 pounds (2,267 kilograms).
The home-on-wheels comes with everything you might need for hassle-free life off the grid, including a kitchenette, a comfortable double bed, and an indoor hot shower and toilet. For the living quarters, the outfitters chose a modern design throughout, with a focus on functionality.
The kitchenette inside the van, though small, is fully equipped and includes a two-burner induction cooktop, sink, microwave, and fridge. The sink sits on a cabinet that has four drawers and enough storage space for your kitchen utensils and everyday cookware. Moreover, the countertop has a flip-up table extension that comes in handy if you want to dine with friends or have to work on your laptop.
Designed as a Loft model, this conversion features an elevated double bed in the back with storage space underneath. For the prospective owner’s storage needs, there is also a four-door ceiling cabinet.
Moreover, the van is equipped with a built-in electrical system with solar panels that keeps everything in working order, as well as a built-in 25-gallon (95-liter) water tank and a 6-gallon (23-liter) gray water tank.
The custom cabinetry, metal fabrication, and upholstery are also built and installed in-house, and the company says it takes between 6 to 8 weeks to turn a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter into a dream camper van.
Built to the highest standards with quality materials, the Loft 144 will allow you to experience the nomad lifestyle in the utmost comfort and style. Thanks to the fully-equipped exterior, you will also be able to haul dirt bikes to the desert or take trips to the beach for some surfing adventure.
Pricing for Vanspeed’s Mercedes Sprinter Loft 144 camper starts at $79,000.
