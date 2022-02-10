Vanessa Bryant Poses in 1940s Classic Beauty for Super Bowl Ad

Vanessa Bryant will be a part of the This Is LA ad campaign that will air during the Super Bowl, and she shares several shots from the ad on her Instagram account, sitting behind the wheel of a 1940s classic car in front of a mural showing Kobe and Gianna Bryant.
The Super Bowl is just around the corner, and besides watching the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnatti Bengals, viewers will be glued to the screens to watch a lot of companies racing each other for the most creative ad.
So far, we’ve seen what Pepsi came up with while introducing this year’s half-time show performers, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. All show up on their way to the SoFi Stadium in spectacular rides.
Then, Eugene Levey turned into an edgy rebel behind the wheel of the new Nissan Z, where he stars alongside Brie Larson, Danai Gurira, and Dave Bautista.
Even BMW brought in the big guns, turning Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek into Greek Gods to promote their all-new iX electric crossover.
Now, Vanessa Bryant, 39, is also part of the game’s advertising series for a special campaign called This Is LA in collaboration with the NFL, which is set to promote the game’s home of Los Angeles.
The ad will premiere the morning of the game, but Vanessa shared with her 15.3 million followers on Instagram a glimpse of what they could expect.
In the series of pictures, she sits behind the wheel of a beautiful classic car that’s parked in front of a mural showing her late husband, Kobe Bryant holding their daughter, Gianna. She added in the caption: “I couldn't look at the mural next to me until we wrapped,” Vanessa wrote, adding, "This city is special to me for so many reasons. It’s an honor to be a part of #ThisIsLA.”
The car Vanessa is posing in is a four-door 1940s classic custom from General Motor, with a dark cherry exterior paint, and new aftermarket wheels. Given that most of the GM vehicles shared the same platform, it's hard to say exactly the model until we get a clear look at the vehicle's front, and it looks like we'll have to wait until February 13.
