Valentino Rossi Is Ready for the Grand Prix of the Americas

More on this:

1 Valentino Rossi Is Not Ready to Stand Down Just Yet

2 Italian Legend Valentino Rossi Announces MotoGP Retirement

3 Valentino Rossi Gets Inside the Ferrari 488 Pista, Can't Drive Straight

4 Valentino Rossi Is Back In The Saddle, Could Race At Aragon Moto GP

5 Rossi Wins Assen Round, Vinales Crashes Out