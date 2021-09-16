This 6K-Mile 1997 Ducati 916's Five-Digit Price Tag Isn’t for the Faint-Hearted

Modified BMW R100R Prides Itself With MV Agusta Forks and Motogadget Accessories

To further optimize performance, the starter relay and camshaft seals have also been replaced by the seller. This ‘97 MY 916 Monoposto can be found on Bring A Trailer, where the The two-wheeled stallion you see in the photo gallery above is a 1997 variant of Ducati ’s 916 Monoposto family. Underneath its glamorous bodywork, the Duc carries a liquid-cooled 916cc L-twin power source, with eight desmodromic valves, dual overhead cams and a compression ratio of 11.0:1. This ruthless piece of Italian machinery will be more than happy to summon 109 feral ponies at about 9,000 revs per minute.When the tachometer shows 7,000 spins, a generous torque output figure of 63 pound-feet (86 Nm) will be fed to a six-speed gearbox, which keeps the rear wheel in motion through a chain final drive. This whole shebang enables the 916 to reach a brutal top speed of 155 mph (250 kph), while the quarter-mile sprint will be covered in less than eleven seconds.A tubular steel trellis skeleton is tasked with holding everything in place. In turn, the framework is supported by fully-adjustable 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks from Showa up front and a top-shelf Ohlins monoshock on the opposite end. The creature’s front wheel is brought to a halt by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake discs and four-piston Brembo calipers. At the rear, ample stopping power comes from a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a twin-piston caliper.Now, we bet you’ll be thrilled to learn that Bologna’s mechanical gladiator is going under the hammer with as little as 6k miles (9,700 km) on the clock! Additionally, the predator flaunts a premium pair of aftermarket mufflers, as well as new spark plugs, timing belts and battery cables.To further optimize performance, the starter relay and camshaft seals have also been replaced by the seller. This ‘97 MY 916 Monoposto can be found on Bring A Trailer, where the auction will be open for another three days (until Sunday, September 19). At the time of this article, the top bidder is offering a hefty $12,500 to get their hands on Ducati’s graceful phenom.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.