Rossi Wins Assen Round, Vinales Crashes Out

It was Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team getting the top spot this weekend over at Assen as The Doctor
made it through and crossed the finish line in first place. Teammate Maverick Vinales also fought his way up on the grid but hand an unlucky incident and wasn’t able to finish the race.
Valentino Rossi started off the Dutch Grand Prix from the fourth position, with Vinales being way back in the eleventh spot. He quickly slotted behind Johann Zarco and Marc Marquez in third and was quick to respond as his rivals attempted to break away.
With 17 laps to go, The Doctor made an attack and overtook Marquez in the first corner of the circuit. He did the same maneuver on the next lap to take over the lead from Zarco, making the fans cheer.
He continued to increase his lead, but with eight laps to go, the rain came in, and he had to slow down his pace, which meant the rivals had a chance to catch up. The adrenaline was high for the VR46 fans as their favorite fought tooth and nail to hold off his competitors.
Petrucci passed Rossi with five laps to go, but the nine-time World Champion was not going to let that happen. One lap later and he pushed his Yamaha YZR-M1 harder in the chicane to regain the lead.
The last laps were very tense, but Rossi held firm, taking a sensational win with a 0.063-second advantage.
“I’‘m so happy, and for different reasons, because it's a very important victory for the championship, but especially the feeling of coming back to the number one spot after one year is fantastic,”
Rossi said after the race. “Sincerely, I race with motorcycles for this feeling: for what I feel in the five or six final laps of the race. That‘s always great and especially after a year without a victory. It was a great race and a great battle with Petrucci and everybody else.”
Vinales
, on the other hand, has a busy race too. As he started from the eleventh place, he flew off the line and gained one place after the first lap. With 16 laps left, the Spaniard was fighting for the fifth spot, but an unfortunate crash in the chicane ended his vertiginous attack.
Rossi’s result this weekend moves him up to third place in the championship scoring a total of 108 points. He is three points behind teammate Vinales in second place and 7 points away from Andrea Dovizioso who is leading for now.