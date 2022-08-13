Used Porsche Is Up for Auction and Has a Stratospheric Price As Well as Its Performance

The Porsche 992 is the internal name of the eighth-generation the 911 sports car. Lovers of this model can buy this Turbo S version, produced in 2020, directly from its second owner.
It is one of the fastest sports cars currently available that's suitable for everyday use. With the 992 version, Porsche has outdone itself because this Turbo S has supercar traits. Specifically: The this version can sprint from 0-62 mph (0 to 100 kph) in an astonishing 2.7 seconds. In practice, it may be pretty close in acceleration to a Bugatti Chiron. In addition, it's a great everyday car with room for two kids in the back.
While the 991 Turbo S developed 580 ps (573 hp), the 992 generation offered 650 ps (641 hp). The 3,745cc six-cylinder engine develops a maximum torque of 590 ft-lb (800 Nm), which is undoubtedly enough, and all that monstrous power is directed to the four wheels, and that's thanks to the Porsche Traction Management system. So only the wheels with traction get more movement. In addition, more than half of the torque can be directed to the two front wheels when it's needed. The 992 Turbo S was fitted as standard with an eight-speed PDK automatic gearbox.
Painted in GT Silver Metallic, it's still a reasonably modest-looking car. The sound may be modest too, but you can make the boxer engine sound better via the sports exhaust. This Turbo S is also equipped with the Burmester audio system, front axle lift system, and Matrix LED headlights, among other features. The car was originally delivered in the Netherlands, comes with Porsche Approved warranty, and has 15,410 miles (24,800) km on the clock.
The owner previously had a black Carrera 4S, but after seeing the Turbo S, he fell in love with it. Now he's selling it to someone else because, in his opinion, it makes him drive too adventurously.
The car is up for grabs on Thecollectables, and, at the time of writing, there's a €239,000 ($246,400) bid for it, but the price may go up depending on bids. In its launch year, 2020, this model cost around €459,700 ($473,900).
