2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Hits 60 MPH in 2.2 Seconds During Independent Testing

There’s no mistaking the 992 is the smartest Neunelfer ever. On paper, it’s also the most powerful thanks to 380 HP for the 911 Carrera and 641 HP for the 911 Turbo S. As ever, Porsche has also worked its magic in terms of straight-line performance.
With the Sport Chrono Package, the German automaker from Stuttgart quotes 2.6 seconds from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) and a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph). Pretty impressive figures for a $203,500 sports car that isn’t a limited edition, but more impressively, the Turbo S is much obliged to hit 60 in 2.2 seconds completely stock.
Car & Driver managed to squeeze out that acceleration time in Sport mode with the Sport traction turned on and Launch Control at 5,000 rpm. The force-fed coupe is “only a tenth of a second” slower to 60 than the 918 Spyder, the quickest car ever tested by the American motoring publication. Given the price point of the plug-in hybrid hypercar, there’s no denying the S packs a lot of bang for the buck.
For reference, the Lamborghini Huracan Performante topped 2.3 seconds during C&D testing while the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Tesla Model S Performance ripped to 60 miles per hour in 2.4 seconds. “Breathtaking” may be the word you’re looking for right now, and we haven’t even got to the ¼-mile time of the 992-gen Neunelfer.
With the standard tires and in perfect launching conditions from a standstill, Car & Driver blasted through the 440-yard finish line in 10.1 seconds at 137 mph (220 kph). Remember that famous line from the first movie in the Fast & Furious franchise, “I owe you a 10-second car” or something like that? Well, it looks like the 911 Turbo S is that car.
Porsche won’t stop here, though. The Exclusive Series may return for the 992 generation with more power than before, probably after the mid-cycle refresh, and the rear-wheel-drive GT2 RS is nothing to scoff at either.
