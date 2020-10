2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Hits 60 MPH in 2.2 Seconds During Independent Testing

With the Sport Chrono Package, the German automaker from Stuttgart quotes 2.6 seconds from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) and a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph). Pretty impressive figures for a $203,500 sports car that isn’t a limited edition, but more impressively, the Turbo S is much obliged to hit 60 in 2.2 seconds completely stock. Car & Driver managed to squeeze out that acceleration time in Sport mode with the Sport traction turned on and Launch Control at 5,000 rpm. The force-fed coupe is “only a tenth of a second” slower to 60 than the 918 Spyder, the quickest car ever tested by the American motoring publication. Given the price point of the plug-in hybrid hypercar, there’s no denying the S packs a lot of bang for the buck.For reference, the Lamborghini Huracan Performante topped 2.3 seconds during C&D testing while the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Tesla Model S Performance ripped to 60 miles per hour in 2.4 seconds. “Breathtaking” may be the word you’re looking for right now, and we haven’t even got to the ¼-mile time of the 992-gen Neunelfer.With the standard tires and in perfect launching conditions from a standstill, Car & Driver blasted through the 440-yard finish line in 10.1 seconds at 137 mph (220 kph). Remember that famous line from the first movie in the Fast & Furious franchise, “I owe you a 10-second car” or something like that? Well, it looks like the 911 Turbo S is that car. Porsche won’t stop here, though. The Exclusive Series may return for the 992 generation with more power than before, probably after the mid-cycle refresh, and the rear-wheel-drive GT2 RS is nothing to scoff at either.