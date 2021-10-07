992 Porsche 911 GT3 vs Entry-Level Carrera Drag Race Isn’t Even Close

Internally designated 992, the eighth-generation Porsche 911 was introduced in November 2018 for the 2020 model year in Los Angeles of all places. The base specification is the fixed-head coupe Carrera at $101,200 while the most driver-focused variant is the track-bred GT3.
Clearly enough, there are huge differences between the Carrera and GT3, starting with the aural qualities of the boxer engines. On the one hand, we have a twin-turbocharged mill with 3.0 liters of displacement, 380 horsepower at 6,500 revs, and 332 pound-feet (450 Nm) from 1,950 revs.
Tipping the scales at 1,505 kilograms (3,318 pounds), the base specification is noticeably heavier than the 1,435 kilograms (3,164 pounds) of the GT3. Priced from $161,100 before options and taxes, the corner-carving variant is rocking a free-breathing boxer that displaces 4.0 liters and revs like nobody’s business. More to the point, Porsche quotes a 9,000-rpm redline, 503 horsepower at 8,400 rpm, and 347 pound-feet (470 Nm) at 6,100 rpm.
The go-faster GT3 also happens to flex wider and stickier tires from Michelin, more aerodynamic trickery in the guise of a striking diffuser and a swan-neck rear wing, as well as double wishbones for the front axle. The optional dual-clutch transmission is the one to get if you’re interested exclusively in lap times, and the fast-shifting PDK also helps the GT3 in a straight line.
Mat Watson of Carwow tested both models on a chilly day on the runway, and obviously enough, the GT3 takes the win in 11.4 seconds compared to 12.1 seconds for the Carrera. Had the weather been nicer and the tarmac grippier, the motorsport-infused variant would’ve covered the quarter mile in 10.85 seconds at just about 127 miles per hour (204 kilometers per hour).
Porsche will soon elevate the GT3 with the brand-new RS for the 2023 model year, which has been spied with even crazier aero at the Nurburgring. Unfortunately for purists, the GT3 RS will be only offered with the PDK.
Tipping the scales at 1,505 kilograms (3,318 pounds), the base specification is noticeably heavier than the 1,435 kilograms (3,164 pounds) of the GT3. Priced from $161,100 before options and taxes, the corner-carving variant is rocking a free-breathing boxer that displaces 4.0 liters and revs like nobody’s business. More to the point, Porsche quotes a 9,000-rpm redline, 503 horsepower at 8,400 rpm, and 347 pound-feet (470 Nm) at 6,100 rpm.
The go-faster GT3 also happens to flex wider and stickier tires from Michelin, more aerodynamic trickery in the guise of a striking diffuser and a swan-neck rear wing, as well as double wishbones for the front axle. The optional dual-clutch transmission is the one to get if you’re interested exclusively in lap times, and the fast-shifting PDK also helps the GT3 in a straight line.
Mat Watson of Carwow tested both models on a chilly day on the runway, and obviously enough, the GT3 takes the win in 11.4 seconds compared to 12.1 seconds for the Carrera. Had the weather been nicer and the tarmac grippier, the motorsport-infused variant would’ve covered the quarter mile in 10.85 seconds at just about 127 miles per hour (204 kilometers per hour).
Porsche will soon elevate the GT3 with the brand-new RS for the 2023 model year, which has been spied with even crazier aero at the Nurburgring. Unfortunately for purists, the GT3 RS will be only offered with the PDK.