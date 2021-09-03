5 Feast Your Eyes on the Latest Russian Warships and the Silent Threat Submarine

U.S. Army to Operate World’s First Cutting-Edge Military Underwater Navigation System

Collins developed the MUNS-M in collaboration with Blue Print Subsea, a UK-based manufacturer of Suppose you think that the GPS you use on a daily basis, or even some of the latest aviation navigation systems are the coolest thing ever. In that case, you’ll be surprised to learn about this recent breakthrough in navigation technology. Collins Aerospace, a well-established player in the aerospace industry, just introduced a new military underwater navigation system, the first of its kind in the world.If ground-based and air-based navigation require complex data and technologies, imagine what it takes to develop one for underwater environments. The company hasn’t released too many details on how this innovative system works, but we do know that it’s designed as a hand-held device that’s not only intended for accurate and precise positioning, but also integrates anti-jamming capabilities.This makes it an important asset for electronic warfare, which uses the electromagnetic spectrum for military and intelligence operations, including radio waves, microwaves, and infrared and gamma rays. This is why signal jamming and electromagnetic deception (spoofing) – basically, disabling electronic capabilities – are the main forms of electronic attack. On the other hand, precise positioning is one of the most important assets during combat in any type of environment. So, it’s clear to see that a navigation system with anti-jamming capabilities is highly important for combat readiness The new MUNS-M (military underwater navigation system with M-Code) integrates the military GPS system called M-Code, used by the U.S. Department of Defense for all military operations. It was developed to provide precise position, navigation and timing (PNT) capabilities, while also being able to withstand GPS threats such as jamming and spoofing.Collins developed the MUNS-M in collaboration with Blue Print Subsea, a UK-based manufacturer of underwater navigation products for search-and-rescue missions.

