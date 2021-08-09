RAF’s New American-Built Submarine Hunter Shows Its Power in First Torpedo Test

Rocket Lab Is Gearing Up for Its First Launch to the Moon

The British Royal Air Force’s stunning submarine-hunter got to show what’s it’s capable of, for the first time, during a recent test where it dropped a recoverable exercise torpedo, simulating the final phase in a lethal attack against an enemy submarine. 7 photos



RAF and the Royal Navy announced that Poseidon conducted a successful training flight over the Moray Firth, while dropping the Mark 54 Lightweight Torpedo, in a simulated attack. Normally, this would have been a Sting Ray, the UK military’s standard lightweight torpedo.



However, because the P-8A is American-built, based on the



For the exercise, the Mk 54 did not get to blast its lethal power all the way. A version with no propulsion and no warhead, equipped with a drogue parachute, represented the Recovering Exercise Torpedo. The launch marked the first successful test of its primary weapon system, for the Poseidon.



The aircraft that conducted the exercise was one of the five currently in service with



According to the Royal Navy, the Poseidon fleet represents “one layer of the defensive ring” centered around anti-submarine warfare, next to Merlin Mk2 helicopters, Type 23 submarine-hunting frigates, plus A and T-boat hunter-killers.



