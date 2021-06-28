Feast Your Eyes on the Latest Russian Warships and the Silent Threat Submarine

Russia doesn’t usually like to reveal too much about any of its latest military vehicles and equipment, and is known for giving away only bits of information that quickly turn into rumors. Unless we’re talking about potential foreign customers – then it’s time for latest military developments, like the newest warships, to be showcased in all their glory.
Delegations from more than 70 countries were invited to the International Maritime Defense Show (IMDS 2021) that took place in St. Petersburg, from June 23 to June 27.
This is where Rosoboronexport, Russia’s state organization for military products and technologies export (part of the famous Rostec), introduced the latest naval equipment and defense systems. From smaller corvettes and multi-purpose frigates, to the latest generation of submarines, offshore patrol ships and coastal minesweepers, the Russian exhibition had something for everybody.
Packed with various weapon systems, the new multi-purpose frigate (Project 22350) was tested during transoceanic trips, and it’s capable of destroying critical land facilities and taking on even the combat ships with strong air defense. A Club-N integrated missile system with a 186 miles (300 km) fire range and a ?-192E artillery gun with a 13.5 miles (22 km) fire range, are some of its weapons, including an anti-submarine torpedo system.
Although smaller than a frigate, the latest Russian corvette (Project 22800) is also a force to be reckoned with, thanks to its integrated missile system, anti-aircraft guns and multiple radars that can detect air and sea-surface targets.
Next in line is a submarine. Known as the Silent Threat, the Amur-1650 is a new model, with highly automated control and low noise level, equipped with Club-S missiles with extensive range and torpedoes that can fire as far as 31 miles (50 km) away.
One of the most versatile models is the offshore patrol ship (Project 22160), which comes with a helicopter, 2 drones, an amphibious assault boat and 2 fast motor boats. When needed, it can be fitted with modular weapons to increase its defense capabilities. Last but not least, the coastal minesweeper (Project 12700) effectively detects and neutralizes mines, using both standard and new technology.
According to the Russian Defense Export Organization, all of these vessels are built using innovative materials and shipbuilding technologies, besides from incorporating the lasts weapon systems.
