RAF’s Red Arrows Flank the Mighty Submarine-Hunter Poseidon in Joint Flypast

The Royal Air Force base at Lossiemouth, Scotland, was recently the setting of an event with stunning visuals: the mighty submarine-hunter flying in formation with the Red Arrows, for the first time. The striking look of the Red Arrows complemented perfectly the P8-A’s majestic silhouette.
The RAF Moray station recently celebrated its annual event, “Friends and Family Day”, that it held in sign of appreciation for the Station staff members and their families. For the first time, the Red Arrows (RAF’s Acrobatic Team) flew in formation with the new Poseidon MRA1 (P8-A) aircraft, ahead of the event.
RAF has ordered 9 Poseidon aircraft from Boeing, with 5 of them already in service and 4 expected to arrive by the end of this year. Known as a submarine hunter, Poseidon is actually a multi-role maritime patrol aircraft which can conduct various types of operations, including surveillance tasks and search-and-rescue missions. When it comes to anti-submarine warfare, Poseidon is ready to use its APY-10 radar for high-resolution mapping, an acoustic sensor system and an advanced weapon system.
Poseidon and the Hawk jets of RAF’s Acrobatic team also flew over the new facility at RAF Lossiemouth, which is where the new Maritime Patrol Aircraft are based. One of RAF’s Quick Reaction Alert/QRA stations in Scotland, this $138 million (£100 million) facility has recently benefited from another $319 million (£230 million) boost, which will provide support and training for the submarine-hunter fleet, from Boeing Defense UK (BDUK).
RAF Lossiemouth has developed a lot in the last period. According to Group Captain Chris Layden, Station Commander, the runway has been resurfaced, a 4th Typhoon squadron became operational, and then the Station became home to UK’s fleet of submarine-hunters.
And there’s more to come. RAF’s other new aircraft, the Wedgetail aircraft that will replace the E3 Sentry airborne early warning and command and control fleet, is also expected to be based at RAF Lossiemouth.
