Volkswagen Taking Over a Greek Island With Its EVs, Government Supports the Move

4 U.S. Army’s Precision Strike Missile Flies Almost 250 Miles to Destroy Target

2 F-18 Super Hornets Getting Sniper Eyes to Make It Hard for Targets to Escape

1 Hypersonic Rocket Motor Tested by the U.S. Navy, Works as Advertised

More on this:

U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon Aircraft Lead Coordinated Harpoon Missile Launch Mission

U.S. Navy Poseidon aircraft reached a milestone for their service after firing Harpoon missiles for the first time in this European setting, in a successful operation off the coast of Norway, during At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield. 1 photo



Built by Boeing, the P-8A has a high operating altitude, a bigger payload capacity and advanced sensors and radars. Plus, it was made with an open-systems architecture that allows continuous improvements, adapted to evolving requirements.



The Poseidon aircraft belonging to the Patrol Squadron FOUR, currently assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 67, conduct anti-submarine, reconnaissance, surveillance, and search and rescue missions. As maritime patrol aircraft, they fly over the Mediterranean and North Atlantic.



During At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, Patrol Squadron FOUR (VP-4) employed 3 Poseidon aircraft to support defense operations. On the last day of May, they conducted a successful coordinated



Several other missiles and weapons systems were also demonstrated throughout the NATO exercise. Standard Missile-2, Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles (ESSM), Aster 15, and Aster 30 missiles are some of the ones that were launched against a variety of targets, ranging from subsonic to supersonic.



Formidable Shield 2021 ended on June 3, after 3 weeks of intense air and missile defense joint exercises. Not as popular as flashy fighter jets or bombers, the P-8A Poseidon (P-8A) has its own important role within the U.S. Navy , as a maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft . It’s actually a versatile, multi-mission jet that can go from anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare to humanitarian response operations, and it can also help with surveillance, reconnaissance and intelligence missions.Built by Boeing, the P-8A has a high operating altitude, a bigger payload capacity and advanced sensors and radars. Plus, it was made with an open-systems architecture that allows continuous improvements, adapted to evolving requirements.The Poseidon aircraft belonging to the Patrol Squadron FOUR, currently assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 67, conduct anti-submarine, reconnaissance, surveillance, and search and rescue missions. As maritime patrol aircraft, they fly over the Mediterranean and North Atlantic.During At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, Patrol Squadron FOUR (VP-4) employed 3 Poseidon aircraft to support defense operations. On the last day of May, they conducted a successful coordinated missile launch , using 2 Harpoon air-to-surface missiles (AGM-84D) against a target barge. Harpoons have a long history in Navy’s service and an early version was deployed on the Navy's P-3C Orion aircraft, in the 80s. An all-weather, over-the-horizon, anti-ship missile system, the Harpoon can be launched from ships, submarines and aircraft. The upgraded AGM-84D is an important asset for the Poseidon, in attack or defense operations.Several other missiles and weapons systems were also demonstrated throughout the NATO exercise. Standard Missile-2, Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles (ESSM), Aster 15, and Aster 30 missiles are some of the ones that were launched against a variety of targets, ranging from subsonic to supersonic.Formidable Shield 2021 ended on June 3, after 3 weeks of intense air and missile defense joint exercises.

load press release