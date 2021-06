U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon Aircraft Lead Coordinated Harpoon Missile Launch Mission

Not as popular as flashy fighter jets or bombers, the P-8A Poseidon (P-8A) has its own important role within the U.S. Navy , as a maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft . It’s actually a versatile, multi-mission jet that can go from anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare to humanitarian response operations, and it can also help with surveillance, reconnaissance and intelligence missions.Built by Boeing, the P-8A has a high operating altitude, a bigger payload capacity and advanced sensors and radars. Plus, it was made with an open-systems architecture that allows continuous improvements, adapted to evolving requirements.The Poseidon aircraft belonging to the Patrol Squadron FOUR, currently assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 67, conduct anti-submarine, reconnaissance, surveillance, and search and rescue missions. As maritime patrol aircraft, they fly over the Mediterranean and North Atlantic.During At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, Patrol Squadron FOUR (VP-4) employed 3 Poseidon aircraft to support defense operations. On the last day of May, they conducted a successful coordinated missile launch , using 2 Harpoon air-to-surface missiles (AGM-84D) against a target barge. Harpoons have a long history in Navy’s service and an early version was deployed on the Navy's P-3C Orion aircraft, in the 80s. An all-weather, over-the-horizon, anti-ship missile system, the Harpoon can be launched from ships, submarines and aircraft. The upgraded AGM-84D is an important asset for the Poseidon, in attack or defense operations.Several other missiles and weapons systems were also demonstrated throughout the NATO exercise. Standard Missile-2, Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles (ESSM), Aster 15, and Aster 30 missiles are some of the ones that were launched against a variety of targets, ranging from subsonic to supersonic.Formidable Shield 2021 ended on June 3, after 3 weeks of intense air and missile defense joint exercises.