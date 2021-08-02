U.S. Navy’s Newest Fast-Attack Submarine USS Hyman G. Rickover Ready for Duty

Despite the challenges of the last one-and-a-half year, the U.S. Navy continued to work diligently on its fleet, with not a single shipyard being closed throughout this period. This is how its newest attack-submarine, USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795), was completed without delays and is now ready to operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) FOUR.
The end of July marked a significant milestone for the Navy – its newest Virginia-class submarine, USS Hyman G. Rickover, was christened at General Dynamics’ Electric Boat shipyard facility in Groton, Connecticut. With a 7,835-ton displacement and crew of 132, this new submarine is ready to join the fleet in the near future.
Its name is a tribute to Admiral Rickover, who is remembered not just for his extensive career in the Navy, but also for supporting technological advances after World War II, including the adoption of nuclear propulsion. The SSN 795 is not the first to bear this honorable name. The first Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 709) made its debut in 1984 and was deployed 12 times, being awarded several decorations over the years, including the Sixth Fleet “Hook ‘Em” award for anti-submarine warfare excellence.
As an attack submarine, the SSN 795 will primarily be engaging in seeking and destroying enemy submarines and ships, but it can also conduct ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) operations and actively participate in mine warfare.
The Navy’s Virginia class of next-generation submarines is meant to eventually replace the current Loss Angeles-class ones, as they retire. These next-gen submarines were built with several innovations, such as a fly-by-wire ship control system for better handling. Traditional periscopes were replaced by sensors known as photonic masts that feature visible and infrared digital cameras on top of telescopic arms. This is not only more efficient, but it frees up more space for the control room, which helps increase situational awareness.
USS Hyman G. Rickover is actually part of the Block IV submarines (SSNs 792-801), which were further modified in order to reduce “total ownership cost”, a decision that began with the Block III contract. The future Block V ships, with the second one (SSN 803) currently under construction, will integrate the Virginia Payload Module (VPM). Basically, this will allow them to carry increased payloads.
The U.S. Navy also has a third submarine class, the Seawolf, with its flagship submarine (SSN 21) known for being fast, loaded with high-tech sensors and dangerously quiet.
