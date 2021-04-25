5-of-7 Royal Navy Astute Class Nuclear Submarine Hits the Water

Starting with the early years of the 2000s, the Royal Navy has been hard at work trying to better its submarine fleet. And with the help of the usual partners in this business, it managed to give birth to the Astute class of nuclear submarines, the largest and most advanced the Brits have in their arsenal.
Seven of these Astute machines have been commissioned, and four of them (HMS Astute, HMS Ambush, HMS Artful and HMS Audacious) are already patrolling the waters of the world. The fifth in line, HMS Anson, just got to meet water for the first time earlier this month at the BAE Systems facility in Cumbria.
After getting its name last December, and hitting the water this month, the submarine is scheduled to enter sea trials with the Royal Navy next year. Until then, it will be subjected to all sorts of tests at the hands of BAE.
“The launch marks an important milestone in the Astute programme and seeing Anson enter the water at such an advanced state is a tangible demonstration of everyone's hard work over the years,” said in a statement Steve Timms, Managing Director BAE Systems Submarines.
“We now look forward to a successful test and commissioning phase and working alongside Anson's crew to prepare the submarine for operations with the Royal Navy.”
Astute class submarines are 97 meters long (318 feet) and weigh 7,400 tons submerged. Their power comes from a nuclear reactor that give them virtually unlimited range and power, and also allows the ships to generate their own oxygen and water.
The only thing limiting operation is the amount of food and other supplies it can carry, and that usually lasts for about 90 days for the crew of 98 – for reference, that would be according to BAE 18,000 sausages and 4,200 Weetabix, just for breakfast.
To date, Astute-class submarines have not been involved in any battles that we know of, but there have been incidents. Back in 2010, the first in line, HMS Astute, ran aground in Scotland, and six years later the Ambush hit a merchant ship with its conning tower in the Gibraltar region.
